THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD to Make Bay Area Premiere at Orinda Starlight Village Players
Mark Shanahan's adaptation, directed by Matt Cardigan-Smith, features Wayne Goodman and Patrick Atkinson.
The Orinda Starlight Village Players will open the Bay Area Premiere of Agatha Christie's classic murder mystery, THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD on Friday, June 5th.
The new adaptation, by playwright Mark Shanahan, celebrates the one hundred year anniversary of when the novel, that is considered one of the greatest mysteries ever written, was first published. Set in 1926, in King's Abbott, an English village where gossip is the local currency, a prominent widow is found dead. Rumors fly and it is suspected to have been suicide. But when Roger Ackroyd, the most prominent man in town (and the widow's secret fiancé) is found murdered in his home, the rumors make it difficult for the local inspector to solve the case. But the village's newest resident happens to be world famous detective Hercule Poirot, who sets out to discover the truth.
The production is directed by award winning director, Matt Cardigan-Smith. The cast includes an incredible group of the bay area's favorite performers including, Wayne Goodman, Patrick Atkinson, Mimi Hamilton, Maya Rath, Kelsey Bye, Matt Hess, Alice Lee, Christopher F Smith, Jessica Schild, Isaac Arriaga, Nikolas Greene and Tom Reilly.
The Murder of Roger Ackroyd runs June 5 through July 3 at the Orinda Community Center Park Amphitheatre.
|
The Secret Garden
Warren Theater at Sonoma State University (6/12-6/28)
|
West Side Story—Film with Live Orchestra
Davies Symphony Hall (7/09-7/10)
|
The Still Point: An Immersive Experience
SOMArts Cultural Center (7/16-7/25) VIDEOS
|
The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark
SPARC (7/03-7/26)
|
Merola Grand Finale
War Memorial Opera House (8/15-8/15)
|
Broadway Under the Stars - Radio Recall: The Soundtrack of Your Life
Transcendence Theatre Company (7/10-7/12)
|
Iolanthe
ODC Theater (7/10-7/19)
|
Comedy Oakland at Quinn's Lighthouse Fri July 3 8:30pm
Quinn's Lighthouse (7/03-7/03)
|
Eureka Day
City Lights Theater Company (9/24-10/18)
|
Comedy Oakland at Elbo Room Fri June 26 7:30pm
Elbo Room Jack London (6/26-6/26)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW