THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR LIVE! Comes to San Francisco Next Month

Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped turned upside down! The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air LIVE! is a drag send-up of the beloved 90s TV show. The series starred Will Smith as a fictionalized version of himself, a street-smart teenager born and raised in West Philadelphia who is sent to move in with his wealthy uncle and aunt in Bel-Air, where his lifestyle often clashes with that of his upper-class relatives.

We're taking this hilarious sitcom and making it DRAG! Featuring beloved performers from our community, enjoy a hilarious stage production with a few surprises you'll only find at OASIS. In addition to the show, every night will feature a different guest star performance pre-show and during intermission!

FEATURING:

Major Hammy as Will Smith

Mudd as Carlton Banks

Madd Dogg 20/20 as Philip Banks

Miss Rahni as Vivian Banks

Bettyie Jayne as Hilary Banks

Cheetah Biscotti as Ashley Banks

Albert Hodge as Geoffrey Butler

RedBone as DJ Jazzy Jeff, Various

EPISODES:

·Bang the Drum, Ashley: After Ashley reveals to him that she does not enjoy playing the violin he takes her to and trades her violin in for a drum set.

·The Big Four-Oh: Vivian has a mid-life crisis after her 40th birthday party and decides to become a dancer.

Produced by D’Arcy Drollinger and Oasis Arts

Directed by Snaxx

Set & Prop design by Evan Favela

Lighting Design by Aaron Mills and Nic Candito

Sound Design by Snaxx and Steve Bolinger

Costumes by Alice Ruiz

Wigs by Shiksa

Photos by Rachel Ziegler

Artwork & Video by Pseuda