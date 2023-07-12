THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR LIVE! Comes to San Francisco Next Month

Performances are August 17 – September 9.
POPULAR
Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped turned upside down! The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air LIVE! is a drag send-up of the beloved 90s TV show. The series starred Will Smith as a fictionalized version of himself, a street-smart teenager born and raised in West Philadelphia who is sent to move in with his wealthy uncle and aunt in Bel-Air, where his lifestyle often clashes with that of his upper-class relatives.
We're taking this hilarious sitcom and making it DRAG! Featuring beloved performers from our community, enjoy a hilarious stage production with a few surprises you'll only find at OASIS. In addition to the show, every night will feature a different guest star performance pre-show and during intermission!
Major Hammy as Will Smith
Mudd as Carlton Banks
Madd Dogg 20/20 as Philip Banks
Miss Rahni as Vivian Banks
Bettyie Jayne as Hilary Banks
Cheetah Biscotti as Ashley Banks
Albert Hodge as Geoffrey Butler
RedBone as DJ Jazzy Jeff, Various
·Bang the Drum, Ashley: After Ashley reveals to him that she does not enjoy playing the violin he takes her to and trades her violin in for a drum set.
·The Big Four-Oh: Vivian has a mid-life crisis after her 40th birthday party and decides to become a dancer.
Produced by D’Arcy Drollinger and Oasis Arts
Directed by Snaxx
Set & Prop design by Evan Favela
Lighting Design by Aaron Mills and Nic Candito
Sound Design by Snaxx and Steve Bolinger
Costumes by Alice Ruiz
Wigs by Shiksa
Photos by Rachel Ziegler
Artwork & Video by Pseuda
Videos
|Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)
|Disney’s Aladdin
Orpheum Theatre (8/02-8/13)
|Ray of Light presents Cruel Intentions the Musical
The Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)
|Antelope Party
Shotgun Players (7/17-7/18)
|Wolf Play
Ashby Stage (9/02-10/01)
|Donna Sachet Presents Sunday’s a Drag
Club Fugazi (8/06-8/27)
|Liberace & Liza Open Their Golden Gates!
Feinstein's at the Nikko (7/20-8/05)
|Penelope
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (9/02-9/17)
|Kensaku Shinohara: lunch box #3 & Good Bye
ODC Theater (8/10-8/11)
|Axle Surgeons of California, Inc.
Axle Surgeons of California & Northern California - Axle Doctor (5/26-12/31)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You