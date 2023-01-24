Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Symphony San Jose Presents Cinema Paradiso (Film In Concert) Next Month

Performances are Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8:00pm and Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:30pm.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Symphony San Jose Presents Cinema Paradiso (Film In Concert) Next Month

Symphony San Jose presents Cinema Paradiso (Film In Concert) next month. Performances are Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8:00pm and Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:30pm at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, 255 Almaden Blvd. San Jose, CA 95113.

Young Salvatore Di Vita discovers a refuge from his life in his war-torn Sicilian village...the Cinema Paradiso movie house, where projectionist Alfredo instills in the boy a deep love of films. When Salvatore grows up, falls in love with a beautiful local girl, and takes over as the Paradiso's projectionist, Alfredo must convince Salvatore to leave his small town and pursue his passion for filmmaking. This beloved film features one of the most unforgettable of all movie scores by Italian maestro Ennio Morricone. The film won a BAFTA award (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) for Best Original Score. Rated PG.

It has received a Rotten Tomatoes audience rating of 97.

Film in Italian with English subtitles.

Composer: Ennio Morricone.
Director: Giuseppe Tornatore.
Conductor: Susie Seiter

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $55 - $115

TICKETS:
Phone: 408.286.2600 ext. 1
Website: www.symphonysanjose.org




Orrin Evans Trio Concludes Hammer Theatres Black Cab Jazz Series, February 22 Photo
Orrin Evans Trio Concludes Hammer Theatre's Black Cab Jazz Series, February 22
Hammer Theatre Center ends its Black Cab Jazz series on a high note with the Orrin Evans Trio. Curated by San Jose Jazz, Black Cab Jazz features today's hottest jazz artists in the Hammer Theatre Center's intimate Hammer4Studio with cabaret-style four-top seating. 
Review: NEXT@90 GARLAND / ROBERTS / ROWE PREMIERES at San Francisco Ballet Offers a Trio o Photo
Review: NEXT@90 GARLAND / ROBERTS / ROWE PREMIERES at San Francisco Ballet Offers a Trio of World Premieres
What did our critic think of NEXT@90 GARLAND / ROBERTS / ROWE PREMIERES at San Francisco Ballet? BroadwayWorld reviews the first program of San Francisco Ballet's 'next@90' festival featuring an eclectic lineup of world premieres by choreographers Robert Garland, Jamar Roberts & Danielle.
Review: IN EVERY GENERATION at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Photo
Review: IN EVERY GENERATION at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
What did our critic think of IN EVERY GENERATION at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley? The traditions of the Passover seder are the jumping off point for the West Coast premiere of Ali Viterbi's thoughtful time-hopping reflection on the Jewish experience. Examining what is passed down from generation to generation, it's much more than the elements of the seder dinner - the bitter herbs, the unleavened bread and the ten plagues telling the story of the exodus from Egypt. There's the dark, ever present paranoia of persecution lingering throughout this piece making it a cautionary tale for not only Jews, but any minority facing oppression.
REAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS To Photo
REAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS Tour
The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) will present a special One Night Only Benefit Cabaret featuring cast members from the touring cast of the Tony Award-winning show MEAN GIRLS. The evening of music, dance & comedy will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, 7:30 pm at Marines' Memorial Theater.

More Hot Stories For You


REAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS TourREAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS Tour
January 22, 2023

The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) will present a special One Night Only Benefit Cabaret featuring cast members from the touring cast of the Tony Award-winning show MEAN GIRLS. The evening of music, dance & comedy will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, 7:30 pm at Marines' Memorial Theater.
Stanford's Theater & Performance Studies Department to Present Workshop of HALDI AND HONEYStanford's Theater & Performance Studies Department to Present Workshop of HALDI AND HONEY
January 22, 2023

Stanford University's Theater and Performance Studies (TAPS) department will premier a workshop production of Haldi and Honey, written by Kenyan playwright-performer Aleya Kassam, produced and directed by Karishma Bhagani, as part of its second year Graduate Repertory performances.
New Conservatory Theatre Center to Present TICK, TICK...BOOM! in MarchNew Conservatory Theatre Center to Present TICK, TICK...BOOM! in March
January 22, 2023

In March, New Conservatory Theatre Center will bring tick, tick... BOOM! to the NCTC stage. From the mind of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Jonathan Larson, the creator of the generation-defining musical Rent, comes a pulse-pounding and profound musical which treads the line between autobiography and artist's battle cry.
Berkeley Playhouse To Present FUN HOME Beginning Next MonthBerkeley Playhouse To Present FUN HOME Beginning Next Month
January 21, 2023

Berkeley Playhouse will continue its 22/23 Season with Fun Home, performing February 24 to April 2, 2023. Fun Home's book and lyrics are by Lisa Kron, with music by Jeanine Tesori, and is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. Fun Home is directed by William Thomas Hodgson, assistant directed by Sam Jackson, and music directed by Michael Patrick Wiles.
Dan Hoyle's TALK TO YOUR PEOPLE Will Play The Marsh Berkeley Beginning in FebruaryDan Hoyle's TALK TO YOUR PEOPLE Will Play The Marsh Berkeley Beginning in February
January 20, 2023

Acclaimed actor/playwright Dan Hoyle will come to the East Bay's The Marsh Berkeley with an updated version of his hit show, Talk To Your People, which enjoyed an extended sold-out run last summer at The Marsh San Francisco.
share