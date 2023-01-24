Symphony San Jose presents Cinema Paradiso (Film In Concert) next month. Performances are Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8:00pm and Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:30pm at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, 255 Almaden Blvd. San Jose, CA 95113.

Young Salvatore Di Vita discovers a refuge from his life in his war-torn Sicilian village...the Cinema Paradiso movie house, where projectionist Alfredo instills in the boy a deep love of films. When Salvatore grows up, falls in love with a beautiful local girl, and takes over as the Paradiso's projectionist, Alfredo must convince Salvatore to leave his small town and pursue his passion for filmmaking. This beloved film features one of the most unforgettable of all movie scores by Italian maestro Ennio Morricone. The film won a BAFTA award (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) for Best Original Score. Rated PG.

It has received a Rotten Tomatoes audience rating of 97.

Film in Italian with English subtitles.

Composer: Ennio Morricone.

Director: Giuseppe Tornatore.

Conductor: Susie Seiter

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $55 - $115

TICKETS:

Phone: 408.286.2600 ext. 1

Website: www.symphonysanjose.org