Symphony San Jose Performs FROM SCREEN TO STAGE This Month

Symphony San Jose will perform FROM SCREEN TO STAGE March 23 and 24, 2024.

Many classical composers have been seduced by cinema, none more so than Erich Korngold and Dmitri Shostakovich. Korngold was the first composer with international stature to compose for Hollywood. In Russia, Shostakovich was having similar success with the New Medium.

There have also been film/tv composers lured to the concert hall. Known for his iconic scores for The Simpsons, Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman, and much more, Danny Elfman is a four-time Oscar nominee and one of the most revered composers in Hollywood. His violin concerto was written for our soloist, Sandy Cameron, who herself can be heard on numerous Hollywood soundtracks. And conductor Sarah Hicks is a specialist in film music and the film in concert genre.

Performances are Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7:30pm and Sunday, March 24 at 2:30pm.

Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113. Convenient, inexpensive parking is available at a city-owned garage one-and-a-half blocks from the theater at San Carlos Street with entrances on Second and Third streets.

THE PROGRAM:

Erich Korngold: Overture to The Sea Hawk

Danny Elfman: Violin Concerto

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1