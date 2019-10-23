Storm Large Brings Raucous HOLIDAY ORDEAL to Town

Hammer Theatre Center presents daring musician, actor, playwright, and author Storm Large in Holiday Ordeal, an electrifying evening featuring her signature wit and powerful vocals in songs from cabaret, jazz, and rock, plus original pieces. Storm comes to the Bay Area with her band Le Bonheur to perform two shows only-marvelous, fun, and a bit naughty. American Songbook (7:00pm) is intended for the general public, while Unbuttoned (9:30pm) is an adult-only "after hours" performance not for the faint of heart. The next morning, audiences may regret staying up past curfew, but Storm's passionate singing usually leaves them begging for one more night with the raw and edgy performer. Storm Large will perform American Songbook at 7:00pm and Unbuttoned at 9:30pm, Saturday, December 7th at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For more information and tickets ($30-$45), the public may visit www.hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

Storm Large was cast in the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova in 2006 but was eliminated before the season finale. The exposure shot her to international acclaim, accumulating a massive and loyal fan base. Storm debuted as a guest vocalist for the band Pink Martini in 2011, and since then has collaborated with Grammy winner K.D. Lang, pianist Kirill Gerstein, and many others. Her musical memoir, Crazy Enough, was a sold-out hit, with the book selected as Oprah's Book of the Week, also winning the 2013 Oregon Book Award for Creative Nonfiction. Her solo performance has been described as an "empowering look at how one outsize woman has managed, despite repeated heartaches and screw-ups, to stay aware of the preciousness of life." (The Oregonian)

The Hammer Theatre Center is a distinctive, state-of-the-art performance venue in the heart of downtown San José. Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University (SJSU), the Hammer Theatre's mission is to serve the community through artistically and educationally excellent programming that is expressive of the unique characteristics and diverse cultures that comprise Silicon Valley. The broader vision of the Hammer includes arts, innovation, and technology programming on the Paseo de San Antonio, creating a vibrant pathway between SJSU and the Tech Museum and bridging the urban spaces from Saint James Park down to the South of First Avenue cultural district. The Hammer also aims to connect SJSU's more than 37,000 faculty, students, and staff with the downtown cultural and economic corridors.

Photo credit: Laura Domela





