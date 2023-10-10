Sting Joins The San Francisco Symphony Performing His Most Celebrated Hits Reimagined For Orchestra This February

The San Francisco Symphony announces two upcoming performances with iconic singer-songwriter and composer Sting at Davies Symphony Hall on February 14 & 15, 2024.

The 17-time Grammy Award winning artist will perform his most celebrated songs reimagined for orchestra, accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony with conductor Edwin Outwater. Selections will include fan favorites such as “Englishman in New York,” “Fragile,” and “Every Breath You Take,” among others.

Tickets for An Evening with Sting and the SF Symphony start at $75 and go on sale to the public on Friday, October 13, at 10am PT on sfsymphony.org. A pre-sale for SF Symphony subscribers begins on Wednesday, October 11, at 10am PT. Sting.com fan club pre-sale begins Thursday, October 12, at 10am PT.

Composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author, and activist Sting was born in Newcastle, England before moving to London in 1977 to form The Police with Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. The band released five studio albums, earned six Grammy Awards and two BRIT Awards, and was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

One of the world's most distinctive solo artists, Sting, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, has received an additional 11 Grammy Awards, two BRIT Awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination, Billboard Magazine's Century Award, and MusiCares 2004 Person of the Year. In 2003, he was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by Queen Elizabeth II for his myriad contributions to music.

Also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, he has received the Kennedy Center Honors, The American Music Award of Merit, and The Polar Music Prize. Sting has been awarded honorary Doctorates of Music by the University of Northumbria (1992), Berklee College of Music (1994), University of Newcastle upon Tyne (2006), and Brown University at its 250th Commencement ceremony (2018). Throughout his illustrious career, Sting has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist.