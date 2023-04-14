Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Steinway Society Presents Finnish Pianist Juho Pohjonen Live And Livestreamed, May 6

Juho Pohjonen has received widespread acclaim for his profound musicianship and distinctive interpretations of repertoire from Bach to Salonen.

Apr. 14, 2023 Â 

Finnish pianist Juho Pohjonen returns for an encore performance with Steinway Society - The Bay Area on Saturday, May 6 at Cubberley Theatre in Palo Alto.

Patrons will also be able to livestream the concert and view it for up to 48 hours afterward. Program notes and a recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available at www.steinwaysociety.com

PROGRAM:

Grieg, Ballade in G minor, Op. 24

Ravel, Gaspard de la nuit

Chopin, Four Ballades, Op. 23, Op 38, Op. 47, Op. 52

Single Tickets: $45 to $70
General Admission: $70/$60/$50
Senior & student: $65/$55/$45
Livestream online: $40 per household

Purchase Tickets: https://steinwaysociety.com/tickets/

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com

Juho Pohjonen has received widespread acclaim for his profound musicianship and distinctive interpretations of repertoire from Bach to Salonen. His interpretations are known for their intensity, thoughtfulness, and fearless musical conviction. In 2009, Sir AndrÃ¡s Schiff chose Pohjonen for Germany's Klavier Festival Ruhr Scholarship and its prestigious invitation to play at the Festival. He performs widely in Europe, Asia, and North America and has appeared at New York's Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and the 92nd Street Y, at the Kennedy Center, London's Wigmore Hall, and numerous other prestigious venues.

Pohjonen has appeared as a soloist with well-known orchestras including the San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra of London, and at the Mostly Mozart Festival in New York City. He has won numerous prizes in both Finnish and international competitions including first prize at the International Young Artists 2000 Concerto Competition in Stockholm, the Prokofiev Prize at the AXA Dublin International Piano Competition in 2003, and first prize at the 2004 Nordic Piano Competition in Denmark.

Steinway Society - The Bay Area is a nonprofit organization based in Silicon Valley. Now in its 28th season, this dedicated group of musicians, pianists, teachers, and arts lovers promotes excellence in piano performance and music education. Each season, Steinway Society presents a series of classical piano concerts featuring international award-winning pianists, as well as an active school music program. For more information on season subscriptions, individual tickets, the artists, and Steinway Society, go to www.SteinwaySociety.com or contact (408) 300-5635.




Young Womens Choral Projects Of San Francisco Present UNICORNS Photo
Young Women's Choral Projects Of San Francisco Present UNICORNS
Young Women's Choral Projects of San FranciscoÂ (YWCP) will present its Spring concert,Â UnicornsÂ onÂ Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.Â at theÂ San Francisco Conservatory of Music Bowes CenterÂ (200 Van Ness Ave).
Review: POOR YELLA REDNECKS, VIETGONE 2 at A.C.T. Strand Photo
Review: POOR YELLA REDNECKS, VIETGONE 2 at A.C.T. Strand
What did our critic think of POOR YELLA REDNECKS, VIETGONE 2 at A.C.T. Strand? Oh boy! The second installment of Qui Nguyen's autobiographical Vietgone trilogy is just as exciting, creative, and rewarding as the original produced by A.C.T five years ago. Returning director Jaime CastaÃ±eda and composer Shammy Dee return to helm the production and realize Nguyen's vision of his family life in 1970's Midwest USA after leaving war-torn Saigon. Full of rap beats, slo-mo martial arts, sarcasm and romance, Poor Yella Rednecks is a sure-fire hit.
San Francisco Ballet Closes Season With ROMEO & JULET Next Week Photo
San Francisco Ballet Closes Season With ROMEO & JULET Next Week
Next week,Â San Francisco BalletÂ (SF Ballet) closes its 90th anniversary season with Helgi Tomassonâ€™sÂ Romeo & Juliet, including 10 performances from Friday, April 21 through April 30.
TheatreWorks Stages New Look At STEEL MAGNOLIAS This Summer Photo
TheatreWorks Stages New Look At STEEL MAGNOLIAS This Summer
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents a new look at the cherished comic drama Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling. A tight-knit group of Southern women flock to Truvy's beauty parlor, where its occupants dish gossip, do hair, and provide strength and support through life's joys and tragedies.

The Rita Moreno Awards 2023 Nominees AnnouncedThe Rita Moreno Awards 2023 Nominees Announced
April 12, 2023

The Rita Moreno Awards has announced the 2023 nominees. See the full list!
