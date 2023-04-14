Steinway Society Presents Finnish Pianist Juho Pohjonen Live And Livestreamed, May 6

Finnish pianist Juho Pohjonen returns for an encore performance with Steinway Society - The Bay Area on Saturday, May 6 at Cubberley Theatre in Palo Alto.

Patrons will also be able to livestream the concert and view it for up to 48 hours afterward. Program notes and a recorded pre-concert lecture by classical music expert Dr. Gary Lemco are available at www.steinwaysociety.com

Steinway Society - The Bay Area presents

Juho Pohjonen in concert:

Acclaimed Artist Returns for Encore Performance

Saturday, May 6, 2023 @7:30 pm

Cubberley Theatre, 4120 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, 94306 (Located at the Cubberley Community Center)

PROGRAM:

Grieg, Ballade in G minor, Op. 24

Ravel, Gaspard de la nuit

Chopin, Four Ballades, Op. 23, Op 38, Op. 47, Op. 52



Single Tickets: $45 to $70

General Admission: $70/$60/$50

Senior & student: $65/$55/$45

Livestream online: $40 per household

Juho Pohjonen has received widespread acclaim for his profound musicianship and distinctive interpretations of repertoire from Bach to Salonen. His interpretations are known for their intensity, thoughtfulness, and fearless musical conviction. In 2009, Sir AndrÃ¡s Schiff chose Pohjonen for Germany's Klavier Festival Ruhr Scholarship and its prestigious invitation to play at the Festival. He performs widely in Europe, Asia, and North America and has appeared at New York's Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and the 92nd Street Y, at the Kennedy Center, London's Wigmore Hall, and numerous other prestigious venues.

Pohjonen has appeared as a soloist with well-known orchestras including the San Francisco Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra of London, and at the Mostly Mozart Festival in New York City. He has won numerous prizes in both Finnish and international competitions including first prize at the International Young Artists 2000 Concerto Competition in Stockholm, the Prokofiev Prize at the AXA Dublin International Piano Competition in 2003, and first prize at the 2004 Nordic Piano Competition in Denmark.

Steinway Society - The Bay Area is a nonprofit organization based in Silicon Valley. Now in its 28th season, this dedicated group of musicians, pianists, teachers, and arts lovers promotes excellence in piano performance and music education. Each season, Steinway Society presents a series of classical piano concerts featuring international award-winning pianists, as well as an active school music program. For more information on season subscriptions, individual tickets, the artists, and Steinway Society, go to www.SteinwaySociety.com or contact (408) 300-5635.