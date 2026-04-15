My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Spotlight: THE CHRISTIANS at Cinnabar Theater

Faith. Conviction. Controversy. The Christians at Cinnabar Theater

By:
Spotlight: THE CHRISTIANS at Cinnabar Theater Image

One Sermon Changes Everything. Step into the heart of a megachurch where faith is challenged and convictions are tested. The Christians by Lucas Hnath is a gripping drama about belief, community, and the courage to confront change.

When Pastor Paul delivers a sermon that shakes the foundation of his congregation, the reverberations are felt far beyond the church walls. This thought-provoking play explores the complexities of faith in contemporary America, perfect for audiences who love stories that linger long after the curtain falls.

Performance Details:

Dates: April 10–26, 2026
Times: Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM | Sundays at 2:00 PM
Location: Warren Theater, Ives Hall, Sonoma State University, 1801 East Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Run Time: 110 minutes | Recommended for ages 12+

Don’t miss this bold and compelling story. where faith, doubt, and conviction collide.
 








Need more San Francisco / Bay Area Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Videos