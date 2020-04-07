Smuin Cancels April Performances of DANCE SERIES 2

Due to the extended Shelter-in-Place order, Smuin Contemporary Ballet regrettably announces the cancellation of the San Francisco run of its spring program, Dance Series 2 scheduled for April 24-May 2 at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. The company is currently scheduled to also present performances of Dance Series 2 around the Bay, in Walnut Creek (May 15-16), Mountain View (May 21-24), and Carmel (June 5-6). As sheltering and social distancing orders are extended or lifted, the company will continue to assess what is possible, and inform patrons of any further changes. "We are eternally grateful to our community for their patience during these uncertain times," said Smuin Artistic Director Celia Fushille. "We are extremely disappointed to be unable to dance for our wonderful audiences in San Francisco, but we look forward to returning to the stage as soon as health and safety permit and want to thank our amazing patrons for their continuing support."

Ticketholders for the San Francisco performances of Dance Series 2 will be contacted individually and offered options including to donate their tickets or request a refund. Smuin has committed to paying its dancers through the end of its current season despite performance cancellations, and proceeds from donated tickets will go towards this initiative. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, all donations to Smuin are fully tax-deductible.

For more than 25 years Smuin has pushed the boundaries of contemporary ballet by presenting works that engage and delight audiences with their uncommon physicality and expression. Founded in San Francisco in 1994 by Tony and Emmy award-winning choreographer Michael Smuin, the company is committed to creating work that merges the diverse vocabularies of classical ballet and contemporary dance. Since 2007, Artistic Director Celia Fushille has built on Michael Smuin's legacy by creating her own vision and expanding the company's repertoire. Fushille has invited numerous choreographers to create works that highlight the Smuin artists' extraordinary versatility, presenting pieces that are unique, joyful, athletic, and inventive.

