Smuin Ballet to Present CHRISTMAS BALLET Tour Beginning in November

Smuin's joyful holiday tradition will return to spread yuletide cheer with its signature showcase of classical and contemporary dances set to delightfully festive tunes.

The Christmas Ballet will kick off the holidays with two acts featuring the best of both worlds: beautiful classical ballet set to beloved carols, and red-hot contemporary numbers set to pop favorites. With the surprise unwrapping of new treats each year, this charming medley of dances incorporates a variety of styles including ballet, tap, jazz, and more.

Smuin's yuletide spectacular was declared "sheer joy...the finest toast to the season" by the San Francisco Chronicle. The LGBTQ+ Night performance of Smuin's irrepressible holiday classic will also return December 20, featuring a twist on the annual holiday tradition with surprises that add camp, culture, and miles of cheer to The Christmas Ballet.

SHOWS:

WALNUT CREEK:

November 19-20, 2022

2pm & 7:30pm Sat

2pm Sun

Lesher Center for the Arts

1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek

(925) 943-7469 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($25-$99)

MOUNTAIN VIEW:

December 1-4, 2022

7:30pm Thurs

7:30pm Fri

2pm & 7:30 pm Sat

2pm Sun



Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts

500 Castro Street, Mountain View

(650) 903-6000 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($25-$99)

CARMEL:

December 9-10, 2022

7:30pm Fri

2pm Sat



Sunset Center

San Carlos Street at 9th Avenue, Carmel

(831) 620-2048 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($67-$87)

SAN FRANCISCO:

December 14-24, 2022

7:30pm Wed, Dec. 14

7:30pm Thurs, Dec. 15

7:30pm Fri, Dec. 16

2pm & 7:30pm Sat, Dec. 17

2pm Sun, Dec. 18

7:30pm Tues, Dec. 20 (LGBTQ+ Night)

2pm Wed, Dec. 21

7:30pm Thurs, Dec. 22

2pm & 7:30pm Fri, Dec. 23

2pm Sun, Dec. 24

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts

700 Howard Street

(415) 912-1899 or www.smuinballet.org

Tickets ($25-$99)

Discounts available for students and groups of 10 or more.

Photo Credit: Chris Hardy