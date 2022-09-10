Smuin Ballet to Present CHRISTMAS BALLET Tour Beginning in November
The production will have performances in Walnut Creek, Mountain View, Carmel, and San Francisco.
Smuin's joyful holiday tradition will return to spread yuletide cheer with its signature showcase of classical and contemporary dances set to delightfully festive tunes.
The Christmas Ballet will kick off the holidays with two acts featuring the best of both worlds: beautiful classical ballet set to beloved carols, and red-hot contemporary numbers set to pop favorites. With the surprise unwrapping of new treats each year, this charming medley of dances incorporates a variety of styles including ballet, tap, jazz, and more.
Smuin's yuletide spectacular was declared "sheer joy...the finest toast to the season" by the San Francisco Chronicle. The LGBTQ+ Night performance of Smuin's irrepressible holiday classic will also return December 20, featuring a twist on the annual holiday tradition with surprises that add camp, culture, and miles of cheer to The Christmas Ballet.
SHOWS:
WALNUT CREEK:
November 19-20, 2022
2pm & 7:30pm Sat
2pm Sun
Lesher Center for the Arts
1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek
(925) 943-7469 or www.smuinballet.org
Tickets ($25-$99)
MOUNTAIN VIEW:
December 1-4, 2022
7:30pm Thurs
7:30pm Fri
2pm & 7:30 pm Sat
2pm Sun
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts
500 Castro Street, Mountain View
(650) 903-6000 or www.smuinballet.org
Tickets ($25-$99)
CARMEL:
December 9-10, 2022
7:30pm Fri
2pm Sat
Sunset Center
San Carlos Street at 9th Avenue, Carmel
(831) 620-2048 or www.smuinballet.org
Tickets ($67-$87)
SAN FRANCISCO:
December 14-24, 2022
7:30pm Wed, Dec. 14
7:30pm Thurs, Dec. 15
7:30pm Fri, Dec. 16
2pm & 7:30pm Sat, Dec. 17
2pm Sun, Dec. 18
7:30pm Tues, Dec. 20 (LGBTQ+ Night)
2pm Wed, Dec. 21
7:30pm Thurs, Dec. 22
2pm & 7:30pm Fri, Dec. 23
2pm Sun, Dec. 24
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts
700 Howard Street
(415) 912-1899 or www.smuinballet.org
Tickets ($25-$99)
Discounts available for students and groups of 10 or more.
Photo Credit: Chris Hardy