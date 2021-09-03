Smuin Ballet Announces Fall Classes

Smuin Contemporary Ballet announces an exciting new schedule for its popular series of Company artist- and alumni-led dance and dance-based fitness classes, including the addition of in-studio and hybrid (in-studio or join virtually from home) programming. Since launching in spring 2020, Smuin's virtual classes have led hundreds of aspiring and professional dancers, as well as those simply looking for a fun class to stay in shape, through a variety of movement including ballet, tap, jazz, and more.

New this fall are yoga classes led by Smuin artist and certified yoga teacher Tess Lane, workshops and dance samplers in genres from Contemporary to Castanets. The popular Ballet FUNdamentals workshop for adult beginners-an approachable way to gain an appreciation for the basics of ballet training over four weeks of professional instruction-also returns.

Smuin's Virtual & Hybrid Classes are scheduled through November 2021), online or in-studio at the Smuin Center for Dance, 1830 17th St, San Francisco. Classes are offered on a sliding scale from $10 - $20, with series/workshops priced at $40 - $75. Students must register for online classes at least 30 minutes in advance to receive a Zoom link to participate. Per City of San Francisco guidelines, proof of vaccination and masks will be required to attend in-studio classes. For more information or to register, the public may visit www.smuinclasses.org.

Smuin Ballet Master Amy London was tapped by Artistic Director Celia Fushille to launch the virtual classes, which have grown to offer a wide array of dance styles and fitness classes for all levels. London has been Smuin's Ballet Master for 13 years, and with more than two decades of experience as a dance educator and program director she was ideally suited to create Smuin's program.