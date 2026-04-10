San Francisco Symphony to Present Two Programs at Stanford Live This Summer

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This summer, Stanford Live will present two programs by the San Francisco Symphony as part of the 2026 Summer@Live lineup taking place at Frost Amphitheater.



On Thursday, July 16 at 7:30 PM, conductor Nicolas Ellis leads the San Francisco Symphony in a Shakespeare-inspired program featuring Mendelssohn's magical music to A Midsummer Night's Dream and Tchaikovsky's The Tempest. Acclaimed violinist Geneva Lewis performs Vaughan Williams's The Lark Ascending, a perfect match for Frost's beautiful outdoor setting.



Bond… James Bond… takes over Frost Amphitheater. On Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 PM, the San Francisco Symphony returns with James Bond Forever, a thrilling celebration of more than 60 years of 007 at the movies. Conductor Steven Reineke leads an evening of style, sophistication, and high-octane music, featuring Tony Award-winning, Grammy Award-nominated Broadway / TV star, and Bay Area native Lena Hall (Your Friends and Neighbors on Apple TV), performing iconic themes from Goldfinger, Skyfall, Live and Let Die, and more. Please note: This performance is not presented live-to-film.



Tickets for both performances are on sale beginning Friday, April 17 at 12 PM PT at live.stanford.edu.



Summer@Live is Stanford Live's summer season at the Frost Amphitheater. From April through October, the series presents an eclectic lineup of concert performances set against the beautiful outdoor grounds of Frost. Spanning symphonies and dance companies to rock, pop, EDM, Asian pop, and much more, Summer@Live brings together a vibrant mix of cultures. generations, and musical styles-offering something for everyone, from families and first-time concertgoers to music enthusiasts and fans of all ages.



Additional Summer@Live programming for the 2026 season includes David Byrne – Who Is The Sky Tour (April 16); Dabin (May 1 & 2); Blackfest 2026 (May 3); BTS – The Arirang World Tour in Stanford (May 16, 17, & 19) at the Stanford Stadium; Paul Simon – A Quiet Celebration (June 4 & 5); An Evening with Goose (August 15); Brandi Carlile – The Human Tour with CMAT (September 19).

