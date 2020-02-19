San Francisco Playhouse presents Real Women Have Curves by Josefina López. Diane Rodriguez will direct the Playhouse production. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the play, which premiered at San Francisco's Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts on May 25, 1990. The play was adapted into an acclaimed 2002 film starring America Ferrera.



In a tiny factory in East L.A., five full-figured Latina employees work to deliver an impossible order. As the threat of deportation and cultural pressures mount, the women must navigate issues of self-image while uniting to achieve their goals. Real Women Have Curves is a microcosm of the Latina immigrant experience that celebrates real women's bodies, the power of women, and the incredible bond that happens when women work together.



"Thirty years after its premiere in San Francisco, Real Women Have Curves still carries a potent and empowering message", said Bill English, Artistic Director. "Ms. López draws us into this coming-of-age drama with five captivatingly written female characters that teach us essential lessons about resiliency, humanity, and identity."



The cast features Vanessa Barrantes, Gianna DiGregorio Rivera*, Jordan Maria Don, Estrella Esparza-Johnson*, and Jennifer Proctor*. Ms. Proctor returns to the play after originating the role of Estela in the 1990 production.



For tickets ($35 - $125) or more information, the public may contact the San Francisco Playhouse box office at 415-677-9596, or online at

https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2019-2020-season/real-women-have-curves/,





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You