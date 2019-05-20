San Francisco Playhouse Announces 2019/20 Sandbox Season Of World Premieres

San Francisco Playhouse (Artistic Director Bill English; Producing Director Susi Damilano) announced today the three plays that will constitute its 2019-20 Sandbox Series. The series, dedicated to nurturing new works, is entering its 11th year.



"Theatre is a tool that we use for entertainment but also for creating change and growth," said Bill English, Artistic Director. "Growth comes only through reflection and adaptation. On both a societal and personal level, we are able to draw from collective and individual past experiences and behaviors to learn and create positive change. The plays we have selected for our 2019-20 Sandbox Season are stories that emphasize the power of historical and personal pasts to shape our understanding of the present and prepare us for the future."

THE DAUGHTERS

World Premiere presented at The Creativity Theater



By Patricia Cotter

Directed by Jessica Holt



October 9, 2019 - November 2, 2019



An essential San Francisco story, The Daughters follows the 60 year journey of a community-from the first secret meeting of the first lesbian social club in San Francisco to closing night of the last lesbian bar. As women loving women gather in defiance of convention (and the law), they drink, debate, politicize, flirt, drink more, dance hard, make out, fall in love, break up, make history, and change the way the world thinks about the multi-dimensionality of female sexuality. The Daughters is a play about the transformation of identity, gender, and sexuality across generations in the queer epicenter of the universe.

BORN IN EAST BERLIN

World Premiere presented at The Creativity Theater



By Rogelio Martinez

Directed by Margarett Perry



February 5, 2020 - February 29, 2020

In 1988, Bruce Springsteen played a legendary concert in East Germany and 300,000 people showed up. Born in East Berlin explores the ultimate juxtaposition between the freedom of a rock concert and the captivity of an oppressive government during the time of a great historical and cultural shift. Who will succeed and who will fail when the end of the Cold War backs up against the force of American rock and roll?

PRIMARY USER

World Premiere presented at Custom Made Theatre



By Nate Eppler

Directed by Lauren English



August 5, 2020 - August 29, 2020

Where do your posts go when you die? A cutting-edge chatbot unintentionally becomes a digital monument when one of its creators dies unexpectedly, leaving his loved ones to argue over ownership of the digital remains - and their own grief. Primary User is a millennial ghost story and an examination of disconnection and grief in the age of loneliness.



Season Subscriptions are available immediately online at www.sfplayhouse.org, or by calling the box office at 415-677-9596. Subscription packages include tickets to all three world premieres, and cost $60. Single tickets ($30 - $50) will go on sale to the public on July 1, 2019.





