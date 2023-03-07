Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Opera's BOHEME OUT OF THE BOX Opens This Week

Performances run Friday, March 10 to Sunday, April 2.

Mar. 07, 2023  

San Francisco Opera's BOHEME OUT OF THE BOX Opens This Week

San Francisco Opera is taking opera out of the Opera House and to outdoor locations throughout the Bay Area each weekend from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, April 2. Bohème Out of the Box opens this week in Alameda with three performances at Waterfront Park on March 10 (6:30 p.m.), 11 (6:30 p.m.) and 12 (2 p.m.), followed by performances in South San Francisco, Los Gatos and Dublin.

The first opera to be presented by San Francisco Opera 100 years ago, La Bohème, composer Giacomo Puccini's popular work about love and loss among a group of bohemian artists will be performed in an intimate 75-minute version on a converted shipping container-turned-mobile opera stage. Directed by Jose Maria Condemi, Bohème Out of the Box features a cast of San Francisco Opera's young artists-in-residence, the Adler Fellows, and guest artists with piano accompaniment. These free performances bring La Bohème's powerful emotions and soaring music to Bay Area communities as part of the Company's Centennial Season.

Pre-Opera Talks at the front of the stage are offered 45 minutes before showtime for all Friday and Saturday evening performances. Families with young children are invited to attend First Act Workshops 45 minutes before showtime at all Sunday matinée performances.

Bohème Out of the Box is a free event. Registration at sfopera.com/box is encouraged but not required. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis, and all seating is on outdoor lawns-audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or low camp chairs. A limited number of chairs will be available onsite in Alameda. For complete information about each venue and for updates, visit sfopera.com/box.

Please note: In the event of rain, these outdoor performances may be cancelled or delayed. Register at sfopera.com/box to receive updates via email and visit sfopera.com/box and follow @sfopera on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

For more information about San Francisco Opera's 2022-23 Centennial Season, visit sfopera.com/100.




Tickets For Transcendence Theatre Companys 2023 Season Will Go On Sale On Friday, March 3 Photo
Tickets For Transcendence Theatre Company's 2023 Season Will Go On Sale On Friday, March 3
Tickets for Transcendence Theatre Company's 2023 season of outdoor musical performances will go on sale on Friday, March 3. This year, California Wine Country's award-winning, premiere entertainment experience includes The Beat Goes On, Broadway's The Full Monty, and An Enchanted Evening.
Review: JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL at Marin Theatre Company Photo
Review: JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL at Marin Theatre Company
What did our critic think of JUSTICE: A NEW MUSICAL at Marin Theatre Company?
Theatre Rhinoceros Presents THE RITA HAYWORTH OF THIS GENERATION Photo
Theatre Rhinoceros Presents THE RITA HAYWORTH OF THIS GENERATION
Theatre Rhinoceros has announced the return of the electrifying Tina D'Elia (Overlooked Latinas) and her crazy collection of show biz types. A one-woman comedy noir, The Rita Hayworth of this Generation is the story of Carmelita Cristina Rivera, a queer Latina whose love of Rita Hayworth and desire for movie stardom lead her to Las Vegas, where she labors to win the heart of Jesus Antonio Atano, the Latino Transgender Blackjack King of Vegas.
Theatre Rhinoceros Presents STICKY RICE: A Free Staged Reading Photo
Theatre Rhinoceros Presents STICKY RICE: A Free Staged Reading
Acclaimed playwright Boni B. Alvarez's newest play Sticky Rice is his latest embodiment of “for us, by us” - “us,” in this case, referring to gay Asian men who have struggled in silence with their body images, dating prospects, sense of self, community judgment, and the white gay male gaze (white male gay-ze?) as it uniquely affects gay men of the Asian diaspora.

More Hot Stories For You


