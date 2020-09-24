San Francisco Opera Orchestra Members Take 50% Pay Cut For the Fall Season

The agreement runs retroactively from August through July 31, 2023.

Members of the San Francisco Opera Orchestra will take a 50% pay cut for the fall season, Datebook reports.

The agreement runs retroactively from August through July 31, 2023. Health coverage will be continued for the musicians throughout the current period, when performances have been canceled due to the health crisis. There will also be gradual pay increases during the final two years of the contract.

"San Francisco Opera is profoundly grateful to the Orchestra for its partnership in facing this pandemic, as we look to maintain the artistic health of (the company) and meet the challenges and creative opportunities ahead," S.F. Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock said in a statement.

In addition, the San Francisco Symphony is still in negotiation between management and musicians. Details have yet to be released on what their plans are.

