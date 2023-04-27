San Francisco Opera Guild and Neiman Marcus to Present Marchesa Fashion Show and Luncheon in May

San Francisco Opera Guild and Neiman Marcus San Francisco will present a benefit luncheon and fashion show of the Marchesa Fall 2023 Collection on May 4, 2023, with a special appearance by Marchesa Co-Founder and Designer Georgina Chapman.

Proceeds from the event, co-chaired by Kim Dempster, Elizabeth Malkassian and Jorge Maumer, support San Francisco Opera Guild's education programs which serve thousands of students throughout Northern California annually.

Opera Guild President Maryam Muduroglu said, "I am excited that the Guild is partnering with Marchesa again for this fundraiser and we welcome Marchesa's co-founder Georgina Chapman back to San Francisco. By reserving event tickets, attendees are supporting the Guild's mission 'to give voice to potential' and the organization's many education and community programs throughout the year. Co-chairs Kim Dempster, Elizabeth Malkassian and Jorge Maumer have done extraordinary work on this event, and I'm deeply grateful for their dedication."

Marchesa Co-Founder and Designer Georgina Chapman shared: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be showcasing the Fall 2023 Marchesa collection at the Neiman Marcus Fashion Show and Luncheon in partnership with San Francisco Opera Guild. Being back for the first time since 2019 is such a special moment, and it is such an honor to share my latest designs with the wonderful community in San Francisco."

This fundraiser event will take place at Neiman Marcus San Francisco (150 Stockton Street) beginning at 11 a.m. with a champagne reception. At 12 p.m., guests will enjoy a runway show accompanied by a luncheon prepared by McCalls Catering & Events, with décor by J. Riccardo Benavides. The event will feature a live auction benefiting the Opera Guild's education programs. Proceeds also help underwrite partial and full scholarships for the Guild's Opera Scouts program. Celebrating individual achievement within a supportive ensemble, Opera Scouts provides an artistic, social, career and development home for youth who are passionate about the performing arts. In addition to training and attending local rehearsals and performances, a cultural and educational trip to France is planned in early 2024.

Tickets are priced at $600/Patron; $1,250/Benefactor; and $2,500/Grand Benefactor; guests at the Grand Benefactor level are also invited to an intimate cocktail reception with Georgina Chapman at Villa Taverna on May 3. For tickets and more information, visit sfopera.com/FashionShow or contact Teddy Reich/San Francisco Opera Guild at treich@sfopera.com or (415) 565-6433.

Marchesa is a global fashion brand that specializes in elegant evening wear, bridal and daywear. Since Marchesa's debut, it has become renowned for a distinctively feminine, romantic aesthetic. The collections, designed by British-born Georgina Chapman, are coveted not only by celebrities but by fashion-forward women of all ages.

In the last 19 years, Marchesa has expanded into a full lifestyle brand that offers various lines, including Marchesa Notte, Marchesa Rosa, Couture and Notte Bridal, Marchesa Active and childrenswear. Marchesa's accessories include shoes, handbags and fine and fashion jewelry.

San Francisco Opera Guild and Neiman Marcus Present Marchesa:

Presenting Fashion Sponsor: Neiman Marcus San Francisco

Event Producer: J. Riccardo Benavides Event Styling

Sparkling Wine Sponsor: Scharffenberger Cellars

Wine Sponsor: Castellucci Napa Valley

Media Sponsors: Haute Living San Francisco and Nob Hill Gazette

Catering: McCalls Catering & Events

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO OPERA GUILD

Founded in 1939, San Francisco Opera Guild is a leader in music and arts education across Northern California. Its mission-"to give voice to potential"-centers on celebrating diverse voices in education and community settings, as well as developing a forward-thinking, philanthropic community committed to fostering the future of opera. San Francisco Opera Guild produces some of the most prestigious events on the Bay Area's philanthropic calendar, including partnering with San Francisco Opera to present Opera Ball. The Guild's education programs engage students of all ages, employing artists and educators to share the beauty of this art form through the Opera Previews series, workshops and a full menu of in-school and community programming for children from early childhood through high school. Maryam Muduroglu is President of the San Francisco Opera Guild.