San Francisco Opera Guild and Neiman Marcus Host Michael Kors Fashion Presentation and Luncheon

San Francisco Opera Guild and Neiman Marcus San Francisco will present a benefit luncheon and fashion presentation of the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 Collection and a preview of Fall/Winter 2024 on April 16, 2024, with a special appearance by designer Michael Kors.

Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2024 collection celebrates the glamour of a getaway—the romance of escaping to blue skies, balmy weather and sunny days. Kors said, “This season we’re taking everyone on holiday. It’s the transcendent joy of getting away, it’s the sweeping romance of a glamorous escape and it’s a jolt of sophisticated, chic optimism.”

For this event, the designer will personally present looks from his Spring/Summer 2024 collection, along with a preview of Fall/Winter 2024, while he shares his thoughts and inspiration with the audience.

Proceeds from the event, co-chaired by Farah Makras and France Szeto, will help thousands of Bay Area K–12 students develop confidence, compassion, critical thinking and many other life skills through San Francisco Opera Guild’s award-winning music education programs.

Opera Guild President Courtney Labe said: “We are thrilled to welcome world-renowned designer Michael Kors to San Francisco for this important fundraiser with our partner Neiman Marcus. Attendees are supporting the Guild’s mission ‘to give voice to potential’ and the organization’s many education and community programs throughout the year. I am so grateful for our amazing co-chairs, Farah Makras and France Szeto, for their tireless dedication to ensure this will be an amazing event.”

This fundraiser event will take place at Neiman Marcus San Francisco (150 Stockton Street) beginning with a Champagne reception at 11:30 a.m. At 12:30 p.m., guests will enjoy a fashion presentation accompanied by a luncheon prepared by McCalls Catering & Events, with décor by J. Riccardo Benavides Event Styling. Following the fashion presentation, attendees will have exclusive access to a personal fitting experience with a Neiman Marcus expert style advisor. The event will feature a live auction benefiting the Opera Guild’s education programs. Proceeds will also help underwrite partial and full scholarships for the Guild’s Opera Scouts program. Celebrating individual achievement within a supportive ensemble, Opera Scouts provides an artistic, social, career and development home for youth who are passionate about the performing arts. Many of these students pursue musical study in college and beyond, and the Guild’s guidance, coaching and skill-enhancing practices help prepare them to succeed in music or any career of their choosing.

Tickets are priced at $700/Patron; $1,250/Benefactor; and $2,500/Grand Benefactor; guests at the Grand Benefactor level are invited to a special, intimate Champagne reception with Michael Kors on April 16. Additionally, Grand Benefactor and Benefactor ticket purchasers are invited to a cocktail party at a private home on the evening prior.

Michael Kors, a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear, is dedicated to a vision of style that is as sophisticated as it is luxurious and as timeless as it is modern. His innate sense of American glamour and unfailing eye for effortless chic has earned him numerous accolades within the fashion industry. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated in the most prestigious cities in the world. In addition, Michael Kors operates digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia, offering customers a seamless omni-channel experience. Kors has been widely honored for his philanthropy.