San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Reveals Lineup For Season 46

Chief Executive Officer Chris Verdugo and Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg announced the three-concert lineup that makes up San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus’ (SFGMC) Season 46. Featuring over 270 singers of the chorus, Season 46 kicks off in December 2023 with the return of SFGMC’s annual holiday tradition, Holiday Spectacular. In March 2024, SFGMC will present Drag Me to the Movies, a cinematic extravaganza where iconic film scores, pop culture favorites, and the allure of drag harmonize in one unforgettable evening. The season concludes in June 2023 with All We Need is Love, featuring a songbook that celebrates love in all forms—from timeless ballads to contemporary anthems. Single tickets are on-sale now at www.sfgmc.org.



In addition to the three concerts, SFGMC will present an inaugural series of intimate performances and events at San Francisco’s newest cultural institution—The Pansy L. Chan and Terrence D. Chan National Queer Arts Center, the new home of San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. A complete lineup of events will be announced at a later date.



"In the face of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation spreading across the country, SFGMC's 46th season theme is a call to arms: 'Love',” says Verdugo. “Love is more than a feeling, it's a gateway to empathy, compassion, joy, and connection. With the opening of the Pansy L. Chan and Terrence D. Chan National Queer Arts Center, SFGMC will further enhance its programming, broaden its outreach, and foster deeper engagement in the Bay Area and beyond."



Stensberg adds, "Stories have the power to transform. Too often, we hear stories of division, dehumanization, and dismissal. The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus is a 46-year-old story of love. This season, we will share our story through performances around the Bay, and through new programming at the National Queer Arts Center."



This December, rediscover the magic of the holidays infused with a heartfelt twist at SFGMC’s annual Holiday Spectacular. This isn't your average evening of yuletide carols. Here, each note sung is a whispered promise, a warm embrace in musical form. While we dazzle you with classic holiday favorites and some new surprises, know that beneath each winter-kissed melody is the underlying message that you are seen, valued, and cared for. Let's celebrate the season where hearts feel lighter, hope shines brighter, and connections are forged amidst a Bay Area backdrop. After all, isn't that what the holidays are truly about? Get ready for a concert experience that blends the enchantment of the season with the transformative power of compassion and community. Holiday Spectacular will take place on Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9, 2023 at San Francisco’s Sydney Goldstein Theater; Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Rohnert Park’s Green Music Center; and Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall.



SFGMC’s annual Holiday Spectacular: Home for the Holidays returns to San Francisco’s iconic Castro Theatre for three performances on Sunday, December 24, 2023. On Christmas Eve 1990, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus gathered at the Castro Theatre to bring seasonal cheer to those who had no home to go to. Now in its 34th year, Home for the Holidays has grown into a holiday tradition where families—both biological and chosen—gather for a night of joyous music and heartwarming festivities.



Lights, camera, fabulous! Get ready for Drag Me to the Movies— a cinematic extravaganza that's more dazzling than a Hollywood premiere—taking place on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall. This isn't just a night of glitz and glamor; it's an ode to the love we find in every frame and lyric. Roll out the glittering red carpet and step into a world where iconic film scores, pop culture anthems, and the allure of drag harmonize in one unforgettable evening. It's more than movie magic—it's a celebration of love's starring role in the stories we tell. So grab your popcorn, strike a pose, and let us "drag" you into a celluloid world where every note is an emotion, every performance an affirmation, and every standing ovation a testament to love.



Closing out the season, SFGMC will present All We Need is Love, SFGMC’s third collaboration with the San Francisco Symphony taking place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall. Imagine an evening drenched in the hues of romance, each note a caress and every lyric a love letter to the soul. From timeless ballads to contemporary anthems, this concert is a harmonious journey through love's many faces. Whether it’s the thrill of a new romance or the comfort of a lasting commitment, we celebrate love in all its forms that makes life worth living. It’s more than a performance; it's a testament to love’s unending capacity to uplift, inspire, and unite. Come be a part of a musical tapestry that proves, in no uncertain terms, that all we really need is love.