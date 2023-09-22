San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Reveals Lineup For Season 46

Featuring over 270 singers of the chorus, Season 46 kicks off in December 2023 with the return of SFGMC’s annual holiday tradition, Holiday Spectacular. 

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Toni Rembe Theatre Photo 4 Review: HIPPEST TRIP - THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T. Toni Rembe Theatre

San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Reveals Lineup For Season 46

Chief Executive Officer Chris Verdugo and Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg announced the three-concert lineup that makes up San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus’ (SFGMC) Season 46.  Featuring over 270 singers of the chorus, Season 46 kicks off in December 2023 with the return of SFGMC’s annual holiday tradition, Holiday Spectacular. In March 2024, SFGMC will present Drag Me to the Movies, a cinematic extravaganza where iconic film scores, pop culture favorites, and the allure of drag harmonize in one unforgettable evening. The season concludes in June 2023 with All We Need is Love, featuring a songbook that celebrates love in all forms—from timeless ballads to contemporary anthems. Single tickets are on-sale now at www.sfgmc.org.

In addition to the three concerts, SFGMC will present an inaugural series of intimate performances and events at San Francisco’s newest cultural institution—The Pansy L. Chan and Terrence D. Chan National Queer Arts Center, the new home of San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. A complete lineup of events will be announced at a later date.

"In the face of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation spreading across the country, SFGMC's 46th season theme is a call to arms: 'Love',” says Verdugo. “Love is more than a feeling, it's a gateway to empathy, compassion, joy, and connection. With the opening of the Pansy L. Chan and Terrence D. Chan National Queer Arts Center, SFGMC will further enhance its programming, broaden its outreach, and foster deeper engagement in the Bay Area and beyond."

Stensberg adds, "Stories have the power to transform. Too often, we hear stories of division, dehumanization, and dismissal. The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus is a 46-year-old story of love. This season, we will share our story through performances around the Bay, and through new programming at the National Queer Arts Center."

This December, rediscover the magic of the holidays infused with a heartfelt twist at SFGMC’s annual Holiday Spectacular. This isn't your average evening of yuletide carols. Here, each note sung is a whispered promise, a warm embrace in musical form. While we dazzle you with classic holiday favorites and some new surprises, know that beneath each winter-kissed melody is the underlying message that you are seen, valued, and cared for. Let's celebrate the season where hearts feel lighter, hope shines brighter, and connections are forged amidst a Bay Area backdrop. After all, isn't that what the holidays are truly about? Get ready for a concert experience that blends the enchantment of the season with the transformative power of compassion and community. Holiday Spectacular will take place on Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9, 2023 at San Francisco’s Sydney Goldstein Theater; Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Rohnert Park’s Green Music Center; and Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Berkeley’s Zellerbach Hall.

SFGMC’s annual Holiday Spectacular: Home for the Holidays returns to San Francisco’s iconic Castro Theatre for three performances on Sunday, December 24, 2023. On Christmas Eve 1990, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus gathered at the Castro Theatre to bring seasonal cheer to those who had no home to go to. Now in its 34th year, Home for the Holidays has grown into a holiday tradition where families—both biological and chosen—gather for a night of joyous music and heartwarming festivities.

Lights, camera, fabulous! Get ready for Drag Me to the Movies— a cinematic extravaganza that's more dazzling than a Hollywood premiere—taking place on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall. This isn't just a night of glitz and glamor; it's an ode to the love we find in every frame and lyric. Roll out the glittering red carpet and step into a world where iconic film scores, pop culture anthems, and the allure of drag harmonize in one unforgettable evening. It's more than movie magic—it's a celebration of love's starring role in the stories we tell. So grab your popcorn, strike a pose, and let us "drag" you into a celluloid world where every note is an emotion, every performance an affirmation, and every standing ovation a testament to love.

Closing out the season, SFGMC will present All We Need is Love, SFGMC’s third collaboration with the San Francisco Symphony taking place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at San Francisco’s Davies Symphony Hall. Imagine an evening drenched in the hues of romance, each note a caress and every lyric a love letter to the soul. From timeless ballads to contemporary anthems, this concert is a harmonious journey through love's many faces. Whether it’s the thrill of a new romance or the comfort of a lasting commitment, we celebrate love in all its forms that makes life worth living. It’s more than a performance; it's a testament to love’s unending capacity to uplift, inspire, and unite. Come be a part of a musical tapestry that proves, in no uncertain terms, that all we really need is love.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Interview: Jessica Dickey of SISTERING: THE ART OF HOLDING CLOSE AND LETTING GO Explores t Photo
Interview: Jessica Dickey of SISTERING: THE ART OF HOLDING CLOSE AND LETTING GO Explores the Joys and Sorrows of a Sibling Bond That Sustains Her Life in the Theater

Broadway World talks to playwright & actor Jessica Dickey about her captivating new book 'Sistering' written with her sister Danielle Neff, a United Church of Christ pastor, about maintaining their unusually close bond while following very different paths in life.

2
AXIS Dance Company To Make Their Latin America Debut This October Photo
AXIS Dance Company To Make Their Latin America Debut This October

AXIS Dance Company is set to make their Latin America debut, bringing their innovative and inclusive approach to dance to new audiences.

3
Matthew Lópezs Hilarious THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE At Center REP, November 4- 2 Photo
Matthew López's Hilarious THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE At Center REP, November 4- 26

Center Repertory Company will present The Legend of Georgia McBride, written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Matthew López (The Inheritance, The Whipping Man, Somewhere, the book of the Broadway musical Some Like it Hot, and Amazon Studios' Red, White & Royal Blue).

4
Single Tickets For San Francisco Ballet 2023–24 Season Programs On Sale Today Photo
Single Tickets For San Francisco Ballet 2023–24 Season Programs On Sale Today

Get your tickets now for the San Francisco Ballet's 2023-24 season programs, including the exciting new shows 'Mere Mortals' and 'Carmen.' Don't miss out on this incredible lineup of performances.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tommy T’s Comedy Showcase
Tommy T's Comedy House (11/14-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ray of Light presents Cruel Intentions the Musical
The Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Novato Theater Company presents The Addams Family
Novato Theater Company (9/15-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment
Cinnabar Theater (4/12-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Home on the Moon
San Francisco Playhouse (1/25-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noises Off
Pear Theatre (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocket Man Show
The Curran Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live At the Orinda - Geneviève Leclerc
Orinda Theatre (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org
UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org (4/03-2/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You