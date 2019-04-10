San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Closes Season 41 with QUEENS

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC)-under the leadership of Dr. Timothy Seelig, Artistic Director and Christopher Verdugo, Executive Director-concludes Season 41 with QUEENS, a concert commemorating the past, present, and future of the LGBTQ rights movement in celebration of Pride Month. QUEENS will take place for three performances only at The Sydney Goldstein Theater (formerly Nourse Theater, 275 Hayes Street, San Francisco). The performance schedule is as follows: Friday, June 21 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, June 22 at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets range in price from $25­-$99 and are available now by visiting www.sfgmc.org or by calling City Box Office at 415-392-4400.



Marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which began on June 28, 1969, and San Francisco's own Compton Cafeteria Riot which occurred in 1966, SFGMC will honor one of the major milestones that catapulted the Gay Rights movement by paying tribute to the group that was instrumental in its launch-DRAG QUEENS! This concert celebrates the Imperial Court, the Grand Ducal Council, and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence who have organized and raised funds for the community.



"When the 50th anniversary of Stonewall approached, SFGMC knew it was an enormous milestone that deserved our musical attention," says Seelig. "The anniversary brought us to reflect on the members of our community who stood firm in the face of oppression. We immediately realized that our lives in San Francisco have been indelibly changed by the amazing drag queens who stepped outside of their own comfort zones and worked tirelessly to help bring about equality for the entire community. QUEENS is a tribute to them and their efforts."



Adds Verdugo: "We are proud to honor the legacy of drag queens who have been our teachers, our leaders, and our heroines, from José Sarria-who founded the Imperial Court and broke barriers as the first openly gay political candidate-to RuPaul, who introduced drag to a world far beyond gay clubs. QUEENS takes us on a musical journey from the 1960s to the present showcasing newly commissioned works and classic anthems. From the passion of heartfelt ballads reflecting past struggles to triumphant songs of hope and joy-it will be a reflection of the journey we are all on together."



The program features beloved gay anthems, as well as songs that pay tribute to the themes of strength, perseverance, and acceptance. Works include "Rise Up" by Andra Day, Paul Simon's "The Sound of Silence," "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen, Sylvester's "You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)," and "Sticks and Stones" from Andrew Lippa's oratorio, I Am Harvey Milk, originally recorded by SFGMC.



QUEENS will also feature special guest appearances from San Francisco's celebrity drag queens, including Donna Sachet, Sister Roma and Sister Phyllis of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Heklina, Kylie Minono, and SFGMC's very own Drag All-Stars.

Photo Credit: Gooch





