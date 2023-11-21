Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates The Holiday Season With The Return Of 'Holiday Spectacular'

The concert will take place on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates The Holiday Season With The Return Of 'Holiday Spectacular'

San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) celebrates the holiday season with the return of their much-anticipated annual holiday tradition, Holiday Spectacular, taking place at four venues throughout the San Francisco Bay Area during the month of December.

Rediscover the enchantment of the holiday season with a heartfelt twist at SFGMC's annual Holiday Spectacular. This is no ordinary night of yuletide carols. As the chorus's 240+ members captivate audiences with timeless holiday favorites and delightful surprises, remember that beneath each winter-kissed melody lies a profound message: you are seen, valued, and cared for. Join SFGMC in celebrating a season where hearts are lighter, hope shines brighter, and connections flourish against the backdrop of the San Francisco Bay Area. Because, ultimately, isn't that what the holidays are truly about? Get ready for a concert experience that seamlessly blends the magic of the season with the transformative force of compassion and community.
 
Says SFGMC Chief Executive Officer Chris Verdugo: "I take immense pride in the commitment and artistic talent demonstrated by our Artistic Director, Jacob Stensberg, our outstanding team, our 240+ singers, and our live band. Together, they have collaborated to craft a truly exceptional holiday celebration for the entire Bay Area community."
 
“The spirit of the holiday season has always been a spirit of love, whether it be through the old stories we retell, the songs we sing, or a friendly warm embrace,” adds SFGMC Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg. “Our Holiday Spectacular this season is all about love: love for each other, for those around the world, our love of singing and sharing, and even our shameless love for pop icon Britney Spears. I know you'll feel it if you come out and join us this December at one of our shows around the Bay Area—the 240+ singers on stage and nine players in the band are ready to help your heart grow three sizes this holiday season!”
 
This year's concerts promise the captivating charm, enjoyment, and heartfelt performances that the Chorus consistently brings. The program will feature beloved holiday classics like “Deck the Halls,” “This Christmas,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” alongside unique and festive surprises, including a Jackson 5 Christmas medley.
 
The Chorus will also present the world premiere performance of “Where Winter Rests in Sleep,” composed by Alessio Tranchell, winner of SFGMC's Annual Composition Competition. Now in its second year, this annual songwriting competition was designed to uplift art and artists and inspire the creation of fresh new repertoire for the winter season. Each year, SFGMC will hold a call for entries encouraging composers to pen new seasonal TTBB works, accessible to Gay Men's Choruses and TTBB choruses around the globe.
 
Holiday Spectacular will take place on Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9, 2023 at San Francisco's Sydney Goldstein Theater; Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Rohnert Park's Green Music Center; and Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Berkeley's Zellerbach Hall.
 
Culminating the holiday season, SFGMC's annual Holiday Spectacular: Home for the Holidays returns to San Francisco's iconic Castro Theatre for three performances. On Christmas Eve 1990, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus gathered at the Castro Theatre to bring seasonal cheer to those who had no home to go to. Now in its 34th year, Home for the Holidays has grown into a holiday tradition where families—both biological and chosen—gather for a night of joyous music and heartwarming festivities! Holiday Spectacular: Home for the Holidays will take place on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m.


