SHADES AND SHADOWS World Premiere Set At Magic Theatre

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The Back with Two Beasts has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of SHADES AND SHADOWS by William Brasse, directed by CC Miller. The production will run April 30 through May 3, 2026, at the Magic Theatre at Fort Mason in San Francisco, with opening night set for May 1 at 8 p.m.

The play centers on a chance encounter at Delphi, where three travelers—a shade from the underworld, a wanderer, and a man carrying a mysterious burden—recount different versions of the story of Orpheus and Eurydice to the prophetess.

Director CC Miller said the production has been developed with an emphasis on music and movement, bringing a physical and visual approach to the storytelling. Playwright William Brasse described the work as blending elements of language, performance, and narrative interpretation.

The cast will feature Amanda Vitiello as Pythia, James Mercer II as Orpheus, Bobby August Jr as Aristaeus, and Jessica Bettencourt as Eurydice. The ensemble also includes Teo Lin-Bianco, Tatianna Steiner, and Ella Wright as the dance chorus.

The creative team includes Aurie Stetzel (violinist), Amanda Hayami (costume design), Iu-Hui Chua (choreography), David Coulter (composer), Riley Richardson (lighting design), Hanbyul Joo (props), CC Miller (set design), Hana Hiratai (assistant director), and Elio Amador and Chloë Parmelee (co-stage managers).