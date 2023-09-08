SF Symphony's 2023-24 Great Performers Series Includes Eight Performances Featuring Acclaimed Soloists and Ensembles

Learn more about the performance lineup here!

Sep. 08, 2023

The San Francisco Symphony’s 2023–24 Great Performers Series presents eight programs featuring world-class artists in solo recitals and ensemble performances at Davies Symphony Hall throughout the season. Featured artists include pianists Yefim Bronfman, Evgeny Kissin, Daniil Trifonov, and Yuja Wang; violinist Ray Chen; Joshua Bell & the Academy of St Martin in the Fields; San Francisco Symphony Brass; and violinist Lisa Batiashvili, cellist Gautier Capuçon, and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet in a chamber music performance.  

The 2023–24 Great Performers Series kicks off on October 15 as violinist Lisa Batiashvili, cellist Gautier Capuçon, and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet join forces for an evening of piano trios, including Joseph Haydn’s Piano Trio No. 44 in E major, Maurice Ravel’s Piano Trio, and Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 2. On November 19, pianist Daniil Trifonov performs Jean-Philippe Rameau’s Suite in A minor, RCT 5; Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Piano Sonata No. 12 in F major, K.332; Felix Mendelssohn’s Variations sérieuses; and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 29 in B-flat major, Opus 106, Hammerklavier. 

In the spring, members of the San Francisco Symphony’s acclaimed brass section perform on March 10, and violinist Ray Chen presents a solo recital with pianist Julio Elizalde on March 24. Chen’s program includes Igor Stravinsky’s Suite Italienne; Francis Poulenc’s Violin Sonata; Tomaso Antonio Vitali’s Chaconne in G minor; Antonio Bazzini’s La Ronde des Lutins, Opus 25; Johannes Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 7 in A major, arranged by Joseph Joachim; and Vittorio Monti’s Csárdás. On April 7, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, led by violinist Joshua Bell, perform Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor and Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 2.  

The Great Performers Series concludes with three piano recitals, starting with Yefim Bronfman on April 21. The program features Franz Schubert’s Piano Sonata in A minor, Opus 143, D.784; Robert Schumann’s Faschingsschwank aus Wien, Opus 26; Esa-Pekka Salonen’s Sisar; and Frédéric Chopin’s Piano Sonata No. 3 in B minor, Opus 58. On May 7, Evgeny Kissin performs Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 27 in E minor, Opus 90; Johannes Brahms’ Four Ballades; Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Moments musicaux; and Sergei Prokofiev’s Piano Sonata No. 2 in D minor. Yuja Wang closes out the Great Performers Series with a recital performance on May 15. 




