SF Symphony Will Perform ALL SAN FRANCISCO CONCERT in September

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As part of its annual season-opening festivities, the San Francisco Symphony will perform its All San Francisco Concert on September 25 this year. Conductor Giancarlo Guerrero leads the program, which features SF Symphony Principal Bassoon Joshua Elmore in Carl Maria von Weber's virtuosic Bassoon Concerto. The performance marks Elmore's solo debut with the SF Symphony since joining as Principal Bassoon in 2025. The program also includes Bay Area-based composer John Adams's The Chairman Dances—a “foxtrot for orchestra” written while the composer completed his opera Nixon in China—Gabriela Lena Frank's Three Latin American Dances, and Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov's Capriccio espangol, a five-movement orchestral show piece inspired by Spanish folk music.

The All San Francisco Concert is a 47-year-strong tradition celebrating the people who work tirelessly to make the Bay Area a more just and equitable place. This special San Francisco Symphony program is offered at a subsidized ticket price of $12 for Bay Area nonprofit, social services, and grassroots organizations. Founded by San Francisco Symphony Life Governor, native San Franciscan, veteran philanthropist, and patron of the arts Ellen Magnin Newman, and led by an advisory committee of nonprofit and community leaders, the All San Francisco Concert is an important pillar of the San Francisco Symphony's ongoing work to make the Symphony an accessible, welcoming space for all Bay Area residents, regardless of income.

A limited number of $12 tickets are available to the general public now.

In honor of its founder, the All San Francisco Concert also includes the presentation of the Ellen Magnin Newman Award. Recipients of the award are celebrated at the All San Francisco Concert and receive a San Francisco Symphony concert series subscription for two as well as a cash grant. This year's recipient of the Ellen Magnin Newman Award is Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas (CANA).

"CANA is honored to receive and share this award with all our artists, volunteers and supporters who unconditionally contribute with AMOR in our journey to preserve our indigenous cultural traditions," said CANA CEO Roberto Hernandez. "We are truly grateful for the recognition!"

For over four decades, CANA has preserved and celebrated the many traditions of the Latino, Caribbean, and African diasporas in the San Francisco Bay Area through culturally and linguistically relevant dance, music, and art programming, and by creating spaces for community learning, advocacy, and human services. Since 1978, CANA has produced Carnaval San Francisco, the largest multicultural festival in California. In May 2026, Carnaval San Francisco was attended by more than 400,000 guests. The free, two–day event covered 17 city blocks, with five main stages, 60 local performing artists, and 300 vendors representing the heritage of countries including Brazil, Mexico, Trinidad, Tobago, Puerto Rico and beyond. CANA stands as a beacon of hope for the stewardship of cultural traditions and the creation of a new, more inclusive American culture.

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