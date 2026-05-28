SAN FRANCISCO HISTORIUM SPOTLIGHT is Coming to San Francisco’s Pier 35

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The creators of San Francisco’s long-running The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, Red Barn Productions, bring a new immersive theatrical experience to the Port of San Francisco’s Pier 35 this summer: the San Francisco Historium Spotlight.

In partnership with the San Francisco Historical Society, the family-owned production company is launching an original experience that will transport guests back in time to San Francisco’s lively Gold Rush era, where visitors can pan for gold, visit a raucous saloon, climb aboard a sailing vessel, and sample foods and drinks of the era all while enjoying authentic entertainments. In time to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Presidio of San Francisco, as well as the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the San Francisco Historium Spotlight takes place August 22-23, 2026, at Pier 35, 1454 The Embarcadero, San Francisco. Tickets will be available June 22, 2026, with early bird pricing of $30 for adults and $15 for kids.

“San Francisco has one of the most vibrant and diverse histories of any city in the world,” said Red Barn Productions General Manager and San Francisco Historium Spotlight Producer Drew Patterson. “The Historium will invite people of all ages to step back in time and experience what it was like to be here during an amazing era of expansion and growth. The beauty of immersive events is we get to show our audience first-hand how truly incredible the multicultural history of San Francisco has been since the very beginning. We can’t wait to debut this new production to folks from across the Bay Area as well as tourists visiting our spectacular city.”

The San Francisco Historium Spotlight will include interactive and immersive areas highlighting the Gold Rush era neighborhoods and maritime history of the Golden Gate City, surrounding visitors in the sights, sounds, and stories of the city and state’s most formative years. Upon entry, attendees will be greeted in Portsmouth Square bustling with “Eureka!” energy and Gold Rush fever. Following the fabled “Forty-Niners” who traversed the Sierra Nevada foothills, keen explorers can pan for gold, interact with hopeful prospectors, and peruse coveted wares and supplies in the city’s gold mining and market center. As event-goers progress through the meticulously recreated settings, they can enjoy a pint of local brew or specialty cocktail, while engaging with the entertainment of the era on various stages as music pours from lively saloons and pubs. Stepping outside onto the docks of old San Francisco, guests can take in the spectacular San Francisco Bay as they set sail through the city's maritime history by climbing aboard the faithfully recreated tall ship Matthew Turner, offering an opportunity to relive the city's burgeoning growth as a port hub for trade, art, and travel.

Throughout the Historium, visitors will find a packed slate of entertainment including high-kicking saloon shows, a one-ring circus, magicians and street performers, sea shanties, hustling hucksters, and busking musicians. Throughout the fair, period-specific shops are stocked with fine clothing, handmade crafts, and culinary delicacies, with cafes offering delectable local fare such as fish and chips, oysters, original sourdough, and other comestibles of the era, to be washed down with delicious local ales, whiskeys, and other potent potables.

Since 1970, Red Barn Productions’ The Great Dickens Christmas Fair has presented the Bay Area’s favorite annual Christmas celebration. A must-see tradition, the fair brings tens of thousands of yearly visitors to the Cow Palace in Daly City to enjoy the magic, mirth, and merriment of a Christmas in Victorian London. Covering more than 140,000 square feet of theatrically lit, fully decorated indoor space, The Great Dickens Christmas Fair is a fully immersive tradition offering visitors an authentic living history experience that includes gourmet food and drink, world-class entertainment, games and activities, and artisanal vendors for five weekends leading up to Christmas Day.

The San Francisco Historium will be a culturally responsive event. Red Barn Productions has made a deliberate and joyful choice to imagine San Francisco history as a world where all people are seen, centered, and belong. In conversation with Chinese Historical Society of America, San Francisco Latino Historical Society, and The Museum of the African Diaspora for sensitivity consultation, San Francisco Historium will honor the vibrant diversity of San Francisco and be rooted in inclusion, where the richness of every culture is celebrated. As this new tradition evolves, Red Barn looks forward to including representation of more of San Francisco’s vibrant and diverse communities. Red Barn Productions practices inclusive casting and welcomes performers from all races, ethnicities, gender identities, and abilities, to audition for any role.

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...