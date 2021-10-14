SAFEhouse for the Performing Arts and AIRspace to Present QTPOCALYPSE This November

Since its inception in 1987, to its transfer from the John Simms Center for the Arts to SAFEhouse for the Performing Arts in 2007, to being revamped in 2017 as not only a queer residency, but a program that specifically supports QTPOC artists, AIRspace has undergone several changes and continues to grow. The program was on hiatus due to COVID-19,

but is now beginning to slowly emerge, along with the rest of the world, with a performance and a private workshop.



QTPOCalypse will feature live works by SevanKelee Boult, Tachíria Flamenco, Kevin Wong, and Matthew Ka Git Wong, as well as a film by Sawako Gannon. Each artist brings a unique perspective to the table, allowing the evening to span a wide array of topics and genres. SevanKelee Boult blends poetry and music with her cousin, guitarist "Stutta Luv" Wellington Draper. Tachíria Flamenco explores flamenco music and movement. Kevin Wong & Matthew Ka Git Wong revisit their childhood memories to understand the characteristics that make them Chinese and American. And Sawako Gannon explores fashion as a tool of self-expression.



Following the performance on November 20th, Snowflake Calvert will be hosting a private workshop for movement research. The participants of the workshop will participate in a panel sharing their experiences, which will be filmed and available to the public on the SAFEhouse Arts website. What does the body's movement look and feel like to release the fascia in former Zionist Jewish bodies? This anti-Zionist movement research will be exploring how Zionism and American Settler Colonialism communicates through the body. The workshop and recorded panel discussion will be with a small select group of Jewish academics and artists. Snowflake

will guide the workshop's self exploration of the body's own movement. The virtual recorded panel will discuss what came up for participants through this process, articulating answers to the workshop questions, and how this can be used as a tool for anti-colonialism in the daily lives of colonial settlers on Turtle Island (North America).

Tickets to QTPOCalypse can be purchased here.