Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Steel Magnolias

By Robert Harling

Directed by Elizabeth Carter

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

The four women who patronize Truvy’s smalltown Louisianna beauty parlor have decades of history together displaying the bonds of friendship and loyalty that is an inspiration to us all. Robert Harling is careful not to make the women too caricaturist as this is not a broad comedy, rather a loving homage to the Southern women he honors. The play needs a strong cast with no weak links, and director Elizabeth Carter has assembled a multicultural cast adept at delivering the charming and naturalistic dialogue.

Clairee (Marcia Pizzo), Ouiser (Nancy Carlin), Truvy (Lisa Strum), and Annelle (Alexandra Lee) form lasting friendships

Salon owner Truvy (Lisa Strum) loves her vocation (“"I don't trust anybody that does their own hair. I don't think it's normal.") and has created a safe haven for her friends to gather, share the local gossip, and share their lives. She hires newcomer Annelle (Alexandra Lee), who transforms from anxious youth to repentant Christian. Clairee (Marcia Pizzo) is the know-it-all widow of the town’s former mayor. Nancy Carlin is Ouiser, a wealthy, irascible old-maid. Shelby (Jasmine Milan Williams) is the catalyst of the drama, and we watch her move from excited bride-to-be, newlywed, mother saddled with diabetes. Dawn L. Troupe plays her protective mother M’Lynn.

While it may seem like very little happens in Act One, there’s a richness to the interchanges between these friends that’s endearing and often humorous. Lines like "The nicest thing I can say about her is all her tattoos are spelled correctly" and "I'm not crazy...I've just been in a very bad mood for 40 years" roll easily off their lips. The acting is top-notch and not mined for belly laughs, allowing the relationships between these women to shine.

Truvy (Lisa Strum) does Shelby’s (Jasmine Milan Williams) hair as Annelle (Alexandra Lee) and Clairee (Marcia Pizzo) admire her work

Act Two beautifully envelops the sadness and grief of loss without becoming maudlin. Troupe delivers a gut-wrenching monologue that’s raw and earnest. Steel Magnolias features authentic scenic design by Andrea Bechert, costume design by Dana Rebecca Woods, lighting design by Steven B. Mannshardt, and sound design by Christopher Sauceda to enhance the 1980’s atmosphere.

The non-present men in these women’s lives provide much of the humor. M’Lynn states that " Men are supposed to be made out of steel or something." But it’s these women who are strong in their relationships – delicate as the magnolias mentioned in Act One, but tough as steel.

Steel Magnolias continues through July 2nd. Tickets are available now at TheatreWorks.org or by calling (877)-662-8978.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne