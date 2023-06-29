Review: OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

A Raw and Humorous Exploration of Stachel's Struggle with OCD and Cultural Identity.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

And the winner is [long pause], Ari’el Satchel for The Band’s Visit. The crowd goes wild, agents, fans and friends congratulate him, but Ari’el can’t savor the moment- he’s hiding in the bathroom, a victim of debilitating anxiety and panic. Thus, begins the world premiere of Out of Character, Satchel’s emotionally raw, oft humorous recounting of his battle with OCD.

Diagnosed at age five, Ari is at the will of a controlling voice in his head, named Meredith, who controls his quirky behaviors with the threat of world destruction if he disobeys.  Ari’s misfortunes pile on: his parent’s divorce, the physical manifestations of his anxiety (excessive sweating) and 9/11 are all recounted in Satchel’s authentic, charming style.

As if feeling isolated by his mental disease, 9/11 creates another real threat of hate and ostracization that causes him to hide his Middle Eastern heritage. Ashamed of his father, who calls himself Bin Laden, and looks like a terrorist, Ari imagines himself black and a future NBA star in a hilarious riff on Shaq O’Neal, or a hip hop dancer.

Directed by former Berkeley Rep artistic director Tony Taccone, Stachel moves briskly around the stage with a dynamic energy, morphing seamlessly into a dozen characters from teachers, friends and his abba (Hebrew for father). The honesty delivered here is refreshing and we come to empathize with Ari’s struggle with cultural identity evidenced by his casting in the Israeli-Egyptian Band’s Visit which brought him fame and critical acclaim.

There’s enough humor in the situations presented to offset the seriousness of his struggle. We can laugh at his attempts to fit in while understanding the horror of not being able to accept himself. Coming up to the present day, Stachel is still dealing with his OCD and now talks back to Meredith, ignoring her commands. He still sweats profusely and acknowledges his anxieties. It makes this adorable, super talented actor more human and even exceptional. Out of Character may be Ari’el’s personal struggle, but one we can all relate. That makes for great theater.

Out of Character continues through July 30th. Tickets available at Click Here or by phone at 510-647-2949.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne




Recommended For You