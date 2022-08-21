Review: HERSHEY FELDER: CHOPIN IN PARIS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris, A Play with Music

Book by Hershey Felder

Directed by Joel Zwick

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

It's March 4, 1848, and the TheatreWorks audience are all students who paid 20 francs for a piano lesson from none other than the doyenne of Paris society, piano virtuoso Frédéric Chopin. It's a novel technique of audience inclusiveness the allows Hershey Felder an opportunity to show off his skill of meticulously researching his subject that he can field questions and respond instantly in the first person. It's a remarkable aspect of Felder's intricately crafted channelings of people like Beethoven, Gershwin, Tchaikovsky, Debussy and now, the great Chopin. Combining the passion of the music with immaculate storytelling ability, Felder is a unique chameleon whose shows captivate, educate, and thrill his fans.

Chopin (Hershey Felder) at the piano

My knowledge of classical piano could fit into a thimble, so I cannot remark technically on Felder's playing, but I do trust my ears unequivocally and his interpretations of Chopin's most beloved compositions had their desired effect - to move the soul and open the heart. Favorites like Polonaise in A major, Op. 40 No. 1 (often called the Military Polonaise), his most popular nocturne, Nocturne in E Flat Major (Op. 9 No. 2) written when he was 20 years old, Valse in E-Flat Major, Op. 18 No. 1 (Waltz), also known by the misnomer Minute Waltz, and of course his most famous Marche Funèbre, op. 35 (Funeral March) all received well-deserved ovations.

Chopin teaches a lesson at his chic Paris salon.

The show is spilt between these exquisite musical moments and the well-scripted dialogue of Chopin telling his life anecdotes from the tragic death of his young sister, the Russian occupation of his homeland Poland, his ascendance to greatness in Paris high society, and his ill-fated romance with author George Sand (Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin). There are moments of humor (a 'student' asks what he thinks about his legacy 100 or 200 years ahead and Chopin glibly replies, "the royalties") and deep sadness (Chopin suffered from melancholia, which today would be diagnosed as bi-polar disorder). We get to share the creative vision and insights through Felder's work.

Hershey Felder channels Chopin

Felder's vision is so complete, he even designed the sumptuous Paris salon at 9 Square d'Orleans with dark velvets and silk curtains, beautifully lit by Erik S. Barry's glowing crystal chandelier, two candelabras and a single follow spot. Those who love period pieces, history and great music know and appreciate Felder's impressive work and this spectacular show will only add to his legacy.

Hershey Felder: Chopin in Paris, A Play with Music runs through September 11, 2022. Tickets available at theatreworks.org or by calling 877-662-8978.

Photo credit: Hershey Felder Presents