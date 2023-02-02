Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: CASHED OUT at SF Playhouse

Review: CASHED OUT at SF Playhouse

Cashed Out continues through February 25, 2023.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Cashed Out, an SF Playhouse commission two and a half years in the making, delivers on its portrayal of the bleak realities of reservation life including domestic violence, alcoholism, drug addiction, loss of culture and the casino culture and its ugly bi-product -gambling addiction. While these vices are not exclusive to indigenous peoples, they are seen at much higher incidences.

The script by Claude Jackson Jr., a director of his tribe's public defender's office, has a keen authenticity throughout. Traditional basket weaving plays an integral component of the plot in which three generations of women living on the Gila River Indian Community Reservation in Arizona will either accept or reject their legacy. The actors are all Native American adding a significant legitimacy to their connection to the material.

The protagonist is Rocky Camu, a gambling addict deep in the throes of a freefall. Played with anxious freneticism by Rainbow Dickerson, she's an emotional wreck having witnessed her parents violent relationship, her father's abandonment, her mother's admonition that she is not worthy and witnessing her mother's OD and death. It's enough to push anyone over the edge and Rocky embezzles funds from the casino, abandons her daughter Maya (Louisa Kizer) and blows her chances at romance with her admirer Levi (Chingwe Padraig Sullivan).

Review: CASHED OUT at SF Playhouse
Levi (Chinge Padraig Sullivan) and Rocky (Rainbow Dickerson)

The play shifts back and forth through time, to help explain the narrative. There's a constant force throughout, Nan (Sheila Toussey), Rocky's aunt who tries to keep the turmoil at bay and protect Maya. It's a strong performance by one a voice of reason and continuity. Rocky's mother Virginia (Lisa Ramirez) makes ghostly appearances, weaving her extraordinary baskets that Rocky will attempt to sell when her debts become overwhelming. Adding to the mix is Buddy (Matt Kizer), Rocky's estranged father, now sober and wealthy can only help by supplying Rocky with cash.

Review: CASHED OUT at SF Playhouse
Virginia Camu (Lisa Ramirez)

Failed attempts at court-ordered group therapy, moment of lucidity and motherly love are all dashed by Rocky's addiction. It's a harsh reality to witness and the play, a World Premier may benefit from condensing and editing and eliminating repetitious points. Michael Oesch's lighting is fantastic, with attention to tiny details like sunlight filtering through a window blind, the neon casino lighting and the flickering lights when Virginia's ghost is present. Tanya Oreliana has created a gorgeous revolving set of the Camu's adobe home and the sleek casino, all enveloped inside a giant weaved basket.

Review: CASHED OUT at SF Playhouse
Maya (Louiza Kizer), Buddy (Matt Kizer), Levi (Chingw Padraig Sullivan) and Nan (Sheila Toussey)

Cashed Out accurately depicts a dark side of reservation life that is seldom seen and for that, it's an important piece.

Cashed Out continues through February 25, 2023. Tickets available at sfplayhouse.org or calling (415) 677-9596

Photo credit: Vita Hewitt




New Ballet Names Laura Burton Chief Operations Officer Photo
New Ballet Names Laura Burton Chief Operations Officer
New Ballet, the institution that Silicon Valley looks to for excellence in the art of ballet, has named Laura Burton, most recently manager of New Ballet's outreach program and previously New Ballet's Managing Director, chief operations officer.
The African-American Shakespeare Company Returns With THE GLASS MENAGERIE Photo
The African-American Shakespeare Company Returns With THE GLASS MENAGERIE
The African-American Shakespeare Company is proud to finally present The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams. Originally scheduled for February of 2022, it had to be postponed due to COVID but now will take its place beside two other Williams plays performed by the company: Cat on a Hot Tin Roofin 2013 and most recently their hugely moving and well-received production of A Streetcar Named Desire in 2018.   
Golden Thread Launches 2023 Season: Building Forward Photo
Golden Thread Launches 2023 Season: Building Forward
Golden Thread Productions, the first American theatre company devoted to the Middle East, presents a season of new work highlighting our commitment to uplift one another as we explore ways to connect, cope, and be moved to make a change. Join us as we look for comfort in comic relief, seek unity in collaboration, and find inspiration in the stories of those fighting for justice and equality. 
SPRING AWAKENING, CRUEL INTENTIONS, And More Announced for Ray Of Light Theatre 2023 Seaso Photo
SPRING AWAKENING, CRUEL INTENTIONS, And More Announced for Ray Of Light Theatre 2023 Season
Ray of Light Theatre, San Francisco's home of contemporary musical theater, has announced its 2023 season featuring a nostalgic trip back to the years of teenage angst, love, sex, drugs and a fair amount of rock and roll.

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a va... (read more about this author)


Review: CASHED OUT at SF PlayhouseReview: CASHED OUT at SF Playhouse
February 2, 2023

What did our critic think of CASHED OUT at SF Playhouse? Cashed Out, an SF Playhouse commission two and a half years in the making, delivers on its portrayal of the bleak realities of reservation life including domestic violence, alcoholism, drug addiction, loss of culture and the casino culture and its ugly bi-product -gambling addiction. While these vices are not exclusive to indigenous peoples, they are seen at much higher incidences.
Review: GETTING THERE at New Conservatory Theatre CenterReview: GETTING THERE at New Conservatory Theatre Center
January 31, 2023

What did our critic think of GETTING THERE at New Conservatory Theatre Center?
Review: Sam Gravitte Stars In SONGS THAT RAISED ME at Orinda TheatreReview: Sam Gravitte Stars In SONGS THAT RAISED ME at Orinda Theatre
January 30, 2023

What did our critic think of SONGS THAT RAISED ME at Orinda Theatre?
Review: CLYDE'S at Berkeley RepReview: CLYDE'S at Berkeley Rep
January 28, 2023

What did our critic think of CLYDE'S at Berkeley Rep?
Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum TheatreReview: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum Theatre
January 28, 2023

What did our critic think of DEAR EVAN HANSEN at Orpheum Theatre?
share