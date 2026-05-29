RENT To Have 30th Anniversary Staging From One Stage Theatre

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One Stage Theatre has announced its upcoming production of RENT, Jonathan Larson's iconic rock musical that redefined a generation of theatre. Performances will take place at the Teves Theatre in Hayward, California.

Since its Broadway debut in 1996, RENT has remained one of the most influential and beloved musicals of all time. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical, the electrifying production follows a diverse group of young artists and friends navigating love, loss, identity, and survival in New York City's East Village during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Featuring unforgettable songs including "Seasons of Love," "Take Me or Leave Me," and "La Vie Bohème," RENT continues to resonate with audiences through its themes of community, resilience, and living life fully in the face of uncertainty.

"One Stage Theatre is honored to produce this powerful and deeply human story in its 30th year." said Director Lorraine VanRod. "RENT reminds us of the importance of connection, compassion, and celebrating every moment we have together.

Known for producing inclusive and community-centered theatre experiences, One Stage Theatre's production will feature a dynamic cast and creative team drawn from across the Bay Area. The company continues its mission of creating accessible, diverse, and emotionally impactful live theatre for audiences of all backgrounds.

Performs at the Teves Theatre in Hayward CA. June 12 at 7pm, June 13 at 7pm and June 14 at 2pm. Tickets available at www.onestagetheatre.org. Ticket prices range from $25 to $35.

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