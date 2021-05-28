Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Plethos Productions Presents UNCORKED Stand Up Comedy Show

Enjoy a lineup of 5 hilarious comedians, live, interactive and entertaining you IN-PERSON at Twining Vine Winery in Castro Valley! 

May. 28, 2021  

You'll want to start your summer off right with a night out, wine glass in-hand and with headliner, Jacqui Pirl. A Hawaiian bay area transplant who started her stand up career at 50 and has performed all over the United States.

Plus Plethos Productions' very own home grown talent, host Priya Guyadeen brings us up and coming Bay Area performers including Pam Benjamin, Jeff Morris, and Joseph Nguyen.

Seating will be COVID safe with all individual seats set 6ft apart (but you're welcome to group up if you have social bubble folks with you).

Grab your tickets at Plethos.org while supplies last. This show is recommended for ages 18+ due to hilariously mature content


