Playful People Productions Reveals Summer 2023 Shows

Playful People Productions is celebrating summer with three delightful shows featuring youth and teen performers. Tickets ($15) for all shows will be available at https://playfulpeople.org/tickets/ at least ten days before performances; all shows will be performed at San Jose's Historic Hoover Theater. For more information, families can visit Click Here or call (408) 878-5362.

Inclusion and acceptance are the key messages in A Year With Frog and Toad KIDS, from the Broadway hit that was nominated for three Tony Awards including Best Musical. The original series of children's books by Arnold Lobel from the 1970s follow two amphibious friends – the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through various adventures. Lobel's daughter Adrianne, who commissioned the musical in 2003, has speculated that the series was the beginning of her father's coming out as gay to his family. Sara Tavernise directs with vocal direction by Stacy Levin; A Year With Frog and Toad KIDS performs July 1.

Based on the classic animated film, Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS is a fur-raising adventure featuring Cruella De Vil, Disney's most outrageous villain, and 101 of the most adorable heroes ever to set their paws onstage. With a high-spirited score and lovable characters, this stage adaptation is certain to charm and delight all audiences. Pet owners Roger and Anita live happily in London with their Dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita: stalwart dogs devoted to raising their puppies. Everything is quiet until Anita's former classmate, the monstrous Cruella De Vil, plots to steal the puppies for her new fur coat. The Dalmatians rally all the dogs of London for a daring rescue of the puppies from Cruella and her bumbling henchmen. Directed by Faith Pham and Kimberly Yung with vocal direction by Marcia Cope-Hart, Disney's 101 Dalmatians KIDS performs July 21 and 22.

Wrapping up the season will be Into the Woods JR, an adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s Tony Award-winning musical, with the music and the storyline made more accessible to young performers. Featuring all of the classic characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch — this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables reminds us that wishes are fine, but it's the choices we make that determine our lives. Into the Woods JR will be directed by beloved PPP alum and Pace University theater department student, Quinn Dembecki, and performs July 28 and 29.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together.