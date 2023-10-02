Photos: San Francisco Playhouse Opens 2023-24 Season with the West Coast Premiere NOLLYWOOD DREAMS

This hilarious play with sharp wit and big heart spotlights the 1990s explosion of Nigeria’s film industry Nollywood.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

San Francisco Playhouse opens its 2023-24 Season with the West Coast Premiere of the romantic comedy Nollywood Dreams. See photos of the production below.

Written by Ghanaian-American writer/performer Jocelyn Bioh (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding opening on Broadway this fall, School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play and the book of the musical Goddess), this hilarious play with sharp wit and big heart spotlights the 1990s explosion of Nigeria’s film industry Nollywood, which churned out films as the country contended with economic and political turmoil.

Aspiring ingenue Ayamma yearns for the glitz and glamor of movie stardom, landing an audition with Nollywood’s hottest director seeking a fresh face. Between cat fights with the resident diva, igniting sparks with Nigeria’s “Sexiest Man Born,” and talk show appearances with the Oprah of Lagos, Ayamma’s dreams of leaving her travel agency job behind for a thrilling life might just come true.

Directed by Bay Area theatre veteran Margo Hall, Nollywood Dreams will perform September 28 – November 4, 2023 (opening night: October 4) at San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post Street. For tickets ($15-$100) and more information, the public may visit sfplayhouse.org or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Photo Credit: Jessica Palopoli

Photos: San Francisco Playhouse Opens 2023-24 Season with the West Coast Premiere NOLLYWOOD DREAMS
Angel Adedokun, Tre'Vonne Bell, Anna Marie Sharpe

Photos: San Francisco Playhouse Opens 2023-24 Season with the West Coast Premiere NOLLYWOOD DREAMS
Tanika Baptiste, Trea??Vonne Bell

Photos: San Francisco Playhouse Opens 2023-24 Season with the West Coast Premiere NOLLYWOOD DREAMS
Brittany Nicole Sims, Angel Adedokun

Photos: San Francisco Playhouse Opens 2023-24 Season with the West Coast Premiere NOLLYWOOD DREAMS
Anna Marie Sharpe,Tre'Vonne Bell, Angel Adedokun, Jordan Covington

Photos: San Francisco Playhouse Opens 2023-24 Season with the West Coast Premiere NOLLYWOOD DREAMS
Jordan Covington, Tanika Baptiste

Photos: San Francisco Playhouse Opens 2023-24 Season with the West Coast Premiere NOLLYWOOD DREAMS
Angel Adedokun, Jordan Covington

Photos: San Francisco Playhouse Opens 2023-24 Season with the West Coast Premiere NOLLYWOOD DREAMS
Angel Adedokun, Jordan Covington, Tre'Vonne Bell

Photos: San Francisco Playhouse Opens 2023-24 Season with the West Coast Premiere NOLLYWOOD DREAMS
Angel Adedokun, Tre'Vonne Bell, Anna Marie Sharpe, Jordan Covington

Photos: San Francisco Playhouse Opens 2023-24 Season with the West Coast Premiere NOLLYWOOD DREAMS
Brittany Nicole Sims, Angel Adedokun, Jordan Covington

Photos: San Francisco Playhouse Opens 2023-24 Season with the West Coast Premiere NOLLYWOOD DREAMS
(Angel Adedokun, Brittany Nicole Sims



