Photos: Mariska Hargitay Performs EVERY BRILLIANT THING at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
See photos of Hargitay in a benefit presentation of the tour de force solo show Every Brilliant Thing, which she recently performed on Broadway.
Check out photos of Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor Mariska Hargitay kicking off TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s 23rd Annual New Works Festival at Lucie Stern Theatre.
On August 7 & 8, the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star appeared in a benefit presentation of the tour de force solo show Every Brilliant Thing, which she recently performed on Broadway. Proceeds are benefitting TheatreWorks and Joyful Heart Foundation, which has a local San Francisco Bay Area Committee. Joyful Heart Foundation is an organization founded by Hargitay that supports survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse.
Hargitay's half-sister, Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli, leads TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. Sardelli invited Hargitay to share this performance with fans from the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond onstage at the Tony Award recipient theatre company.
Special guests including TheatreWorks Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley, Olivier Award-winning composers David Hein and Irene Sankoff (Come From Away), TheatreWorks trustees and supporters, and more joined Hargitay from the audience to bring to life the hit play written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe.
Photo Credit: Tasi Alabastro
Pietra Sardelli, Mariska Hargitay and Giovanna Sardelli
Pietra Sardelli, Mariska Hargitay, and Giovanna Sardell
Mariska Hargitay and Mark Greenstein
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