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Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP

Get a first look at the cast in action. The production is running through the end of June.

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You can now get a first look at production photos from Alanis Morisette's Jagged Little Pill: The Musical performing at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts, now through Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Inspired by one of the best-selling albums of all time, this electrifying new musical charts the lives of Mary Jane Healy and her picture-perfect American family. As hidden secrets and resentments begin to fracture the pristine façade of suburban life, the Healy’s are forced to confront the truth of each other and their community, redefining the place they once called home.

This Tony Award-winning work is from Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody and Grammy Award-winning songwriters Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image
Chanel Tilghman and company

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image
Mickey Hanano Skinner and company

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image
Keith Pinto and Molly Bell

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image
Grace Margaret Craig, Chanel Tilghman, and Mickey Hanano Skinner

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image
Chanel Tilghman and Mickey Hanano Skinner

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image
The company

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image
Chanel Tilghman and company

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image
Chanel Tilghman and Mario Houle

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image
Keith Pinto, Grace Margaret Craig, Molly Bell, and company

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image
Mario Houle, Mickey Hanano Skinner, and Chanel Tilghman

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image
Zeke Edmonds and company

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image
Grace Margaret Craig and company

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image
Grace Margaret Craig and Molly Bell

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image
Molly Bell

Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP Image







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