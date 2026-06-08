Photos: JAGGED LITTLE PILL: THE MUSICAL at Center REP

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You can now get a first look at production photos from Alanis Morisette's Jagged Little Pill: The Musical performing at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts, now through Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Inspired by one of the best-selling albums of all time, this electrifying new musical charts the lives of Mary Jane Healy and her picture-perfect American family. As hidden secrets and resentments begin to fracture the pristine façade of suburban life, the Healy’s are forced to confront the truth of each other and their community, redefining the place they once called home.

This Tony Award-winning work is from Oscar-winning writer Diablo Cody and Grammy Award-winning songwriters Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne

Chanel Tilghman and company

Mickey Hanano Skinner and company

Keith Pinto and Molly Bell

Grace Margaret Craig, Chanel Tilghman, and Mickey Hanano Skinner

Chanel Tilghman and Mickey Hanano Skinner

The company

Chanel Tilghman and company

Chanel Tilghman and Mario Houle

Keith Pinto, Grace Margaret Craig, Molly Bell, and company

Mario Houle, Mickey Hanano Skinner, and Chanel Tilghman

Zeke Edmonds and company

Grace Margaret Craig and company

Grace Margaret Craig and Molly Bell

Molly Bell

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