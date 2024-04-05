Photos: Inside Opening Night of LARRY THE MUSICAL: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY At Brava Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Larry the Musical is the first Filipino American musical about the life of labor leader Larry Itliong based on the book “Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong,” by the late historian Dr. Dawn Mabalon and Gayle Romasanta.

See photos below!

The show runs through Sunday, April 14, 2024. The closing performance on April 14 has already sold out.

The musical features a book by Gayle Romasanta; music by Bryan Pangilinan and Sean Kana; music direction and orchestrations by Sean Kana; lyrics by Gayle Romasanta, Kevin Camia, Bryan Pangilinan, and Sean Kana; and directed/choreographed by Billy Bustamante (Here Lies Love, Here We Are). With production and costume design by Ciriaco Sayoc, lighting design by Danielle Ferguson, projection design by Joan Osato, sound design by Elliott Orr, associate direction and choreography by Hannah Balagot, and associate music directed by Alica Jeffrey. Produced by Larry the Musical LLC, Francis Novero, Rosario Pangilinan, Mona Lisa Yuchengco, Dr. Allyson Tintiangco-Cubales, and Dr. Kevin Nadal in association with Brava Theater.

The cast is led by Eymard Meneses Cabling* (Brothers Paranormal) as Elder Larry and Joshua Carandang* (Xena: Warrior Musical) as Larry. Joining Cabling and Carandang are Jocelyn Thompson-Jordan (I, Too, Sing America), Marah Sotelo (Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical), Bebe Browning* (NBC’s Manifest), and Daniel Lloyd Pias (Grease).

Rounding out the cast are Kurt Tijamo (Mame), Kylie Abucay (Little Shop of Horrors), Rocky James Concepcion (The Spongebob Musical), Jaron Liclican (The Little Mermaid), Vida Mae Fernandez (Kinky Boots), and Romelo Urbi (Little Shop of Horrors).

For more information visit Larry the Musical and follow on Instagram: @larrythemusical.

To purchase tickets visit Brava Theatre ticketing page.