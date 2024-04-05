Photos: Inside Opening Night of LARRY THE MUSICAL: AN AMERICAN JOURNEY At Brava Theater

The show runs through Sunday, April 14, 2024.
Larry the Musical is the first Filipino American musical about the life of labor leader Larry Itliong based on the book “Journey for Justice: The Life of Larry Itliong,” by the late historian Dr. Dawn Mabalon and Gayle Romasanta.
See photos below!
The show runs through Sunday, April 14, 2024. The closing performance on April 14 has already sold out.
The musical features a book by Gayle Romasanta; music by Bryan Pangilinan and Sean Kana; music direction and orchestrations by Sean Kana; lyrics by Gayle Romasanta, Kevin Camia, Bryan Pangilinan, and Sean Kana; and directed/choreographed by Billy Bustamante (Here Lies Love, Here We Are). With production and costume design by Ciriaco Sayoc, lighting design by Danielle Ferguson, projection design by Joan Osato, sound design by Elliott Orr, associate direction and choreography by Hannah Balagot, and associate music directed by Alica Jeffrey. Produced by Larry the Musical LLC, Francis Novero, Rosario Pangilinan, Mona Lisa Yuchengco, Dr. Allyson Tintiangco-Cubales, and Dr. Kevin Nadal in association with Brava Theater.
The cast is led by Eymard Meneses Cabling* (Brothers Paranormal) as Elder Larry and Joshua Carandang* (Xena: Warrior Musical) as Larry. Joining Cabling and Carandang are Jocelyn Thompson-Jordan (I, Too, Sing America), Marah Sotelo (Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical), Bebe Browning* (NBC’s Manifest), and Daniel Lloyd Pias (Grease).
Rounding out the cast are Kurt Tijamo (Mame), Kylie Abucay (Little Shop of Horrors), Rocky James Concepcion (The Spongebob Musical), Jaron Liclican (The Little Mermaid), Vida Mae Fernandez (Kinky Boots), and Romelo Urbi (Little Shop of Horrors).
For more information visit Larry the Musical and follow on Instagram: @larrythemusical.
To purchase tickets visit Brava Theatre ticketing page.
Photo credit: Ken Francis Villa
VIDA MAE FERNANDEZ, Romelo Urbi, Daniel Lloyd Pias, Marah Sotelo, Kylie Abucay, Eymard Meneses Cabling*, Jocelyn Thompson-Jordan, Joshua Carandang*,
Joshua Carandang*, Kurt Tijamo, Bebe Browning*, and Rocky James Concepcion.
Marah Sotelo, Kylie Abucay, Eymard Meneses Cabling*, Jocelyn Thompson-Jordan, and Joshua Carandang*.
VIDA MAE FERNANDEZ, Romelo Urbi, Marah Sotelo, Kylie Abucay, Eymard Meneses Cabling*, and Jocelyn Thompson-Jordan.
Kurt Tijamo, Bebe Browning*, Rocky James Concepcion, and Jaron Liclican.
VIDA MAE FERNANDEZ, Romelo Urbi, Daniel Lloyd Pias, Marah Sotelo, Kylie Abucay, Eymard Meneses Cabling*, and Jocelyn Thompson-Jordan.
The cast of Larry the Musical: An American Journey.
The cast of Larry the Musical: An American Journey.
Left to Right, Top to bottom: Jaron Liclican, Joshua Carandang*, Bebe Browning*, Marah Sotelo, Jocelyn Thompson-Jordan, Kylie Abucay, VIDA MAE FERNANDEZ, Rocky James Concepcion, Kurt Tijamo, Daniel Ll
Gayle Romasanta, Writer and Executive Producer of Larry the Musical: An American Journey. Photo by Ken Francis Villa. Dress by Vinta Gallery.
Gayle Romasanta (Writer and Executive Producer), Bryan Pangilinan (Composer and Executive Producer), Sean Kana (Co-Composer, Music Director, Orchestrator), Hannah Balagot (Associate Director and Chore
Sean Kana (Co-Composer, Music Director, Orchestrator), Hannah Balagot (Associate Director and Choreographer), Billy Bustamante (Director and Choreographer), Kurt Tijamo, and Eymard Meneses Cabling*.
Gayle Romasanta (Writer and Executive Producer), Eymard Meneses Cabling*, Bryan Pangilinan (Composer and Executive Producer), Sean Kana (Co-Composer, Music Director, Orchestrator), Hannah Balagot
Hannah Balagot (Associate Director and Choreographer). Photo by Ken Francis Villa.
Dr. Kevin Nadal (Producer) and Dr. Allyson Tintiangco-Cubales (Producer).
Bebe Browning*, Marah Sotelo, Jocelyn Thompson-Jordan, Kylie Abucay, and VIDA MAE FERNANDEZ.
Left to Right: Kurt Tijamo, Rocky James Concepcion, Daniel Lloyd Pias, Joshua Carandang*, Romelo Urbi, Eymard Meneses Cabling*, and Jaron Liclican. Photo by Ken Francis Villa.
Billy Bustamante (Director and Choreographer).
Videos