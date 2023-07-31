Photos: Darren Criss Takes the Stage at Broadway and Vine

Upcoming concerts include Sutton Foster at Peju Vineyards, Erika Henningsen at Tre Posti and more.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

Broadway and Vine, pairing the best of Broadway with the best of Wine Country opened its third season with a sold out performance by Darren Criss (GLEE, American Buffalo, Hedwig and the Angry Inch).  

See photos below!

The Bay Area native performed at Carneros Resort’s Hilltop Vineyard on Friday, July 28th.  Accompanying himself on the piano and guitar, Criss’ setlist captured his diverse career of original songwriting, Broadway classics, and pop hits, closing with a medley of GLEE favorites including P!NK’s Raise Your Glass and Teenage Dream. During his set Criss was joined by Amarech Mendez, a mentee of Broadway and Vine’s young artist program.  The two sang Bob Dylan’s “To Make You Feel My Love” with Darren on piano.  The concert performance featured world class wines from Arietta, Crocker and Starr, Fog Crest, Lloyd Cellars, On Q, Péju, Rubia, Titus Vineyards, and Trinchero paired with Chef Jeffrey Jake in the picturesque vineyard and resort setting.  Broadway and Vine was founded by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Sea Wall/A Life), with a mission to provide mentorship, masterclass and performance opportunities for students and pre-professional performing artists.

The exclusive vineyard concerts continue throughout the summer in Napa Valley vineyards with Tony Award winner Sutton Foster (Younger, The Music Man, Anything Goes, Thoroughly Modern Millie) with Michael Rafter (Funny Girl, Violet) on August 2, Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls, Les Misérables) on August 16,  Natalie Tenenbaum (David Byrne’s American Utopia) on August 17, Brooke Shields (Wonderful Town, Chicago, Cabaret) on August 29th and Olivier Award Nominee Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey, Butley, South Pacific) with Tony Award Nominee Scott Frankel (War Paint) on September 26th.  Tickets begin at $95 and are on sale now at Click Here

AUGUST 2, 2023 7:00pm: Sutton Foster at Peju Vineyards
AUGUST 16, 2023 7:00pm: Erika Henningsen at Tre Posti
AUGUST 17, 2023 7:00pm: A Taste of Broadway with Natalie Tenenbaum at Estate Yountville 
AUGUST 29, 2023 7:30pm: Brooke Shields at a private Vineyard
SEPTEMBER 26, 2023 6:30pm: Julian Ovenden with Scott Frankel at Tre Posti




