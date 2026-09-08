Photos: Andrew Rannells and Nikki M. James Close Out BROADWAY AND VINE Summer Season

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Broadway and Vine rounded out its Summer 2026 season with Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon, Falsettos, Hamilton, Gutenberg) with Tony Award Winner Nikki M. James (Suffs, Once On This Island, The Book of Mormon) in concert at Francis Ford Coppola's Inglenook in Napa Valley. See photos!

Due to demand, the pair performed an intimate encore performance at the A16 Restaurant in Napa. In the audience were Tony Award Winner and fellow Falsettos cast member Stephanie J. Block along with Sebastian Arcelus (Into the Woods, Jersey Boys, Rent), and Omari Tau (The Lion King), and Tony Award Winning producer Isaac Hurwitz (Maybe Happy Ending, Gutenberg! The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire). The set included selections from Into the Woods and Rent, after which Rannells and James joked that they were going to spend the evening singing all of Block and Arcelus' resume. Both concerts were music directed by Jason Michael Snow, who was also in the original cast of The Book of Mormon with music arrangements by Libby Hatton (a former Broadway and Vine apprentice who recently worked on Titanique as a Music Assistant).

The intimate vineyard concert series will host a few satellite concerts throughout the Fall/Winter including a performance by Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain't Too Proud: The Temptations Musical, The Lion King) on September 27. Broadway and Vine was founded and is produced by Tony Award nominee Jacob Langfelder (Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, Sea Wall/A Life) with a mission to provide opportunities for the next generation of performing arts professionals.

The concert series is paired with world class wineries and wines including Antinori Napa Valley, Beau Vigne, Inglenook, Lloyd Cellars, Localism, Prescription Vineyards, Tansy, and more in picturesque vineyard settings.

Photo credit: Joseph Chun

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