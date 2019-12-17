Photo Flash: Berkeley Repertory Theatre Presents BECKY NURSE OF SALEM

Berkeley Repertory Theatre presents Becky Nurse of Salem. The play, written by Tony-nominated playwright Sarah Ruhl and directed by Anne Kauffman, marks Sarah's sixth production at Berkeley Rep.

A world premiere by MacArthur "Genius" Grant winner Sarah Ruhl (In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play); Eurydice), Becky Nurse of Salem is an offbeat dark comedy that follows a woman coming to terms with her family's legacy and finding her voice in our "lock her up" era.

Becky Nurse is an outspoken, sharp-witted tour guide at the Salem Museum of Witchcraft who's just trying to get by in post-Obama America. She's also the descendant of Rebecca Nurse, who was infamously executed for witchcraft in 1692 - but things have changed for women since then...haven't they? After losing her job for calling out The Crucible in front of schoolkids, Becky visits a local witch for help. One spell leads to another, and then everything really goes off the rails.

Cast members include Owen Campbell (Stan),Rod Gnapp (Shapeshifter), Naian González Norvind (Gail), Ruibo Qian (Witch), Pamela Reed (Becky Nurse), Adrian Roberts (Bob), and Elissa Beth Stebbins (Shelby).

Creative team includes Louisa Thompson (Scenic Designer), Meg Neville (Costume Designer), Russell H. Champa (Lighting Designer), and Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Designer).

For more information visit berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510 647- 2949.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne/Berkeley Repertory Theatre





