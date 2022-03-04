Peninsula Ballet Theatre Presents CINDERELLA, March 11 & 12

Peninsula Ballet Theatre will conclude the company's 54th season March 11 and 12 with one of the most charming and captivating fairy tales in the classical ballet repertoire, Cinderella.

Artistic Director Gregory Amato has choreographed an all-new version based on the original story by 17th century French writer Charles Perrault, with dance narrative inspired by the original 1945 Sergei Prokofiev premiere by Nikolai Volkov for the Bolshoi Ballet.

Commenting about his new Cinderella, Amato said, "I always come back to Prokofiev's incredible ballet music for this classic fairy tale. The haunting undertones of yearning, the melodious themes of love and the brilliance of his comedic genius are in evidence throughout. I look forward to sharing this new interpretation for Bay Area families and ballet lovers."

The featured principals in Cinderella are Chloé Watson and Donghoon Lee alternating with real life newlyweds Hikari Jacobson and Juan Magacho in the roles of Cinderella and the Prince; Kelley Hashemi and Aline Carili as the stepsisters; and Charles Torres and Nina Baratova Amato as the father and stepmother. In addition to the full company of dancers, Amato's choreography will include students ages 7 and up from PBT's School, company apprentices and advanced students.

New to this choreography is the incorporation of hip-hop dance in the famous Garden Waltz as the clock strikes midnight at the Royal Ball. Virtuoso hip-hop artist Stuck Sanders is the "Keeper of Time" along with a high-voltage ensemble as the "Clock Dwarves."

The mix between dynamic classical ballet movement and hip-hop's edgy, kinetic style brings a new look and feel to Peninsula Ballet Theatre's Cinderella production.

Revisiting Cinderella's classic tale of true love is exactly what we all need now. PBT principal dancer Chloé Watson commented, "I'm looking forward to sharing Cinderella with audiences this spring, and personally delving into more of her backstory and what makes her human. Cinderella never relinquishes her hope and finds a way to see the good in all people, even those who are most cruel to her. Her story is a lovely beacon of light, especially as we continue navigating this pandemic."

Single tickets for all three performances range from $35 to $70 and may be purchased by visiting peninsulaballet.org. Performances will be presented at the Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City on Friday, March 11 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 12 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Peninsula Ballet Theatre and the Fox Theatre adhere to all recommended San Mateo County Health COVID-19 guidelines. Ticket-holders will be required to show proof of full vaccination, including a booster, along with a valid government ID, and will be asked to wear a mask in the theater for the duration of the performance. The Fox Theatre has completed a thorough renovation including the installation of a new state-of-the-art HVAC system containing 34 Merv 13 filters and Bio Ionization technology to trap very fine particles, potential allergens, bacteria, and viruses; hospital grade UVC sanitizing lights installed throughout the theatre allowing for a thorough cleaning before each performance; all restrooms have been updated to touchless technology; and hand sanitizing stations are throughout the theater.