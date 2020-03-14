Palo Alto Players Reschedules Gala Fundraiser To May 31

Palo Alto Players announced it would reschedule its gala fundraiser (from its original April 4 date) to Sunday, May 31, 2020 in response to the continued spread of COVID-19.

"Over the past several weeks we have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation in our county. With new guidance from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department and the City of Palo Alto, and after careful consideration with our board of directors, we have decided to reschedule our gala fundraiser to Sunday, May 31," said Managing Director Elizabeth Santana. "We believe that rescheduling the event is in the best interest of the health of the community-at-large and will keep the event accessible to our entire group of supporters. We will also continue to monitor the situation closely and follow the recommendations of our city, county, and state as they develop."

Palo Alto Players gala fundraiser is now scheduled for Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the University Club of Palo Alto, 3277 Miranda Ave, Palo Alto. The evening titled PLAY! celebrates the inner child in all of us, featuring grown-up versions of childhood favorite cuisine and games, special performances from Palo Alto Players' local actors, and an original, completely improvised show whose title will be chosen by the audience that evening. All proceeds from the event will be used to further the company's mission of providing high quality performing arts programming to the community with exclusively local artists, and to expand the organization's community outreach initiatives. Tickets (starting at $150) and tables for the new date can be purchased online at paplayers.org or by calling 650.329.0891.

The evening begins at 5 pm with a wine and hors d'oeuvres reception, a no-host bar, games, and a silent auction, followed by dinner and an engaging live auction, featuring one-of-a-kind experiences like a walk-on role in an upcoming Palo Alto Players production and exciting vacation packages. The event will also honor long-time Palo Alto Players supporters George and Susan Crow, who will receive the Leading Player award to recognize their indelible impact on Palo Alto Players and the local arts community. The evening culminates with a one-night-only showing of a completely improvised show whose title is chosen by the audience.

Individual tickets starting at $150 include a 3-course dinner, wine, live entertainment, and the opportunity to bid on unique experiences during the live and silent auctions. Tables of 10 are also available starting at $1,500. Sponsorship levels, which include tickets to the gala, begin at $2,500. To purchase tickets or a table, or to become a sponsor, visit paplayers.org/gala-2020. All net proceeds from the one-night-only event support Palo Alto Players' five mainstage productions, local artists, and community outreach programs.

The 2020 gala committee members include Dawn Billman, Bobbi Fox, Tilmin Hudson, Karen Law, Elizabeth Santana, and Stefanie Wilen.

Palo Alto Players is grateful for the generous support of these event underwriters and sponsors (as of 3/13/20): Channing House, First Republic Bank Palo Alto, Grocery Outlet Palo Alto, Homewood Suites Palo Alto, the Palo Alto Weekly, and Palo Alto Players' Board of Directors. Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting Managing Director Elizabeth Santana, at 650.363.8582 or at esantana@paplayers.org.

For more information about the event, visit paplayers.org/gala-2020.





