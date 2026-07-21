Palace to Release Fifth Studio Album 'Ox'

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Palace is set to release OX, the band's fifth studio album, on September 18.

The announcement arrives alongside the release of new single 'Dream On' and a 27-date USA/Canada tour set for this fall.

Palace's fifth studio album, OX, finds beauty and wisdom in the most human of revelations: watching a child encounter music for the first time, feeling overcome by gratitude, or sensing that the possibilities ahead are endless. The album will be available on CD and four vinyl variants, all available to pre-order now.

Pre-order OX

ABOUT PALACE

Palace's fifth album OX (due September 18 via Palace Presents/AWAL) arrives entirely on the band's own terms, marking a new era of independence shaped by the freedom to write songs for no one else but themselves. There's a world of beauty and excitement to be found here: an instinctual, open-hearted response from a band to their changing lives, channeling their signature dreamlike textures into songs that feel more alive with emotion than ever before.

Recorded in Deptford with longtime producer Adam Jaffrey, OX in drummer Matt Hodges' words, has 'a lightness and a momentum to it.' Across 10 warm, sprawling songs, the album embraces a more instinctive and organic approach, drawing inspiration from The Band, Townes Van Zandt, Edward Hopper's hushed Americana and life on tour.

Following last year's Greyhound EP, OX places renewed emphasis on dynamics and space, with highlights including lead single 'Kid,' an affirmation of love written about longing for one's child while on the road and six-minute opus 'Brown Bread.'

The album arrives as Palace continues to thrive as an independent act. What began in 2016 as Palace Presents, a monthly takeover at The George Tavern in London, has evolved into a worldwide community. In October, the band will embark on a major USA and CA run, following a sold-out homecoming show at London's iconic Somerset House this summer. The tour begins with three Texas shows; Austin City Limits, Dallas and Houston with the headline run ending on November 20 in Washington DC. 'We're really grateful. To share the excitement we're feeling about this music with our fans is going to be incredible,' says drummer Matt Hodges. Find all tour dates here and below.

PALACE 2026 USA & CA TOUR DATES

OCTOBER

With support from Rollo Doherty:

2 – House of Blues, Dallas, TX

4 – House of Blues, Houston, TX

6 – Sunshine Theater, Albuquerque, NM

7 – The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

9 – The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

10 – Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

12 – Channel 24, Sacramento, CA

14 – Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

15 – Chan Centre, Vancouver, BC

17 – Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

19 – Rockwell at the Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

20 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

22 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

23 – The Truman, Kansas City, MO

24 – Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City, OK

NOVEMBER

With support from Willie J Healey:

3 – Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

4 – Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, NY

5 – Citizens House of Blues, Boston, MA

7 – MTELUS, Montreal, QC

8 – Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

10 – Saint Andrews Hall, Detroit, MI

11 – House of Blues, Cleveland, OH

13 – The Salt Shed, Chicago, IL

14 – Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

15 – The Caverns, Pelham, TN

17 – The Eastern, Atlanta, GA

18 – The Fillmore Charlotte, Charlotte, NC

20 – The Anthem, Washington, DC

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