KALW Public Media to Celebrate 85th Anniversary Special Warfield Theatre Concert

KALW Public Media will present its 85th anniversary concert at the historic Warfield Theatre on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. The evening will feature headline performances by BADBADNOTGOOD and Digable Planets. Tickets (starting at $85) are available online.



The concert follows the grand opening of Warfield Commons, KALW’s new home at 988 Market Street, taking place on Sunday, September 27. Developed in partnership with Community Arts Stabilization Trust (CAST), the nine-floor, 48,313-square-foot building sits adjacent to the Warfield Theatre and will serve as a permanently affordable hub for independent media, arts organizations, and cultural workers in the heart of Mid-Market. In addition to KALW’s news broadcast, production and podcast studios, Warfield Commons houses CAST’s offices and offers below-market space for creative organizations, job training programs, and more than 80 free public events annually.



The concert will launch ‘The Next 85 Years,’ KALW’s 85th anniversary campaign, marking the start of a yearlong public celebration of public media’s impact on the Bay Area and a commitment to its future. ‘The Next 85’ is centered on what KALW is building with the opening of Warfield Commons and the launch of the People’s Studio. ‘The Next 85’ invites the community to co-create the next chapter of independent, community-rooted journalism and culture in the Bay Area.

