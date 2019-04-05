Opera San JosÃ©'s Concludes 35th Season with MADAMA BUTTERFLY

On April 13th Opera San José's 35th season will conclude with Giacomo Puccini's Madama Butterfly.

Stage Director Brad Dalton (who directed last season's Cinderella by Alma Deutscher and Wagner's The Flying Dutchman) returns to Opera San José for our production of Madama Butterfly. One of Puccini's many masterpieces, Madama Butterfly is as beautiful and vital today as it was at its premiere in 1904.

Performances of Madama Butterfly are made possible by a Cultural Affairs grant from the City of San José and a grant from REYL Overseas.

Madama Butterfly will be sung in Italian with English supertitles. Runtime is approximately three hours. Opera San José presents six performances of this opera, opening in San José's California Theatre on April 13, 2019, closing April 28, 2019. The California Theatre is at 345 S. First Street in downtown San José.

Dates: Performances: April 13, 14m, 18, 21m, 26, and 28m.

Time: "m" indicates matinee at 3PM; all other performances are at 8PM

Location: California Theatre, 345 South 1st Street (between San Carlos and San Salvador), San José, CA

Tickets: Tickets are available by calling (408) 437-4450, online at OPERASJ.ORG, and at the Opera San José Box Office at 2149 Paragon Drive in San José. Prices range from $10 for students ages 25 and younger with a current student ID. Tickets are $55, $75, $95, $115, $145, $179, and $185 for adults.

General Director Larry Hancock will present a free 45-minute talk to ticket holders about the opera at the California Theatre before each performance of Madama Butterfly. The talk begins at 6:30pm prior to evening performances and at 1:30pm prior to Sunday matinees. No reservations required.

To learn more about Madama Butterfly, please visit OPERASJ.ORG

Opera San José's production of Madama Butterfly includes set designs by Kent Dorsey, costumes designed by Julie Engelbrecht, lighting design by Pamila Z. Gray, movement/choreography byHanayagi Jumasuga (Marjorie Nakaji), and wig and makeup designs by Christina Martin.

Opera San José, performing at the beautiful California Theatre in downtown San José, is a professional, regional opera company that is unique in the United States. Maintaining a resident company of principal artists, Opera San José specializes in showcasing the finest young professional singers in the nation. In addition to mainstage performances, Opera San José maintains extensive educational programs in schools and in the community at large, and offers preview lectures and Introduction to Opera talks for all mainstage productions.





