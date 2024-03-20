Opera San José Hosts Free Events to Celebrate FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS

Opera San José is bringing free music to the community, celebrating the first Spanish language opera performed on its mainstage. A series of free events will be staged March 22 - April 25, offering the public sneak peeks at Daniel Catán’s magical realism opera, which will receive its Bay Area premiere April 20 - May 5 at the California Theatre in downtown San José. With the support of a National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) grant, Opera San José will present free public performances of excerpts from this rich opera at community events, library concerts, next month’s South of First Friday, and host a panel discussion (see schedule below).

In Opera San José’s 40th anniversary season finale, Florencia en el Amazonas, Mexican composer Catán transports audiences to a 20th-century riverboat sailing the Amazon River. There, a famous opera singer is returning home to perform, while hoping to reunite with her lover, a butterfly hunter who has disappeared into the jungle. A story rich in allusion that bridges drama and fantasy, Florencia en el Amazonas will be performed in Spanish with English and Spanish supertitles. Celebrated Latina international director Crystal Manich helms this production with Opera San José Director of Music Joséph Marchesoconducting. Florencia en el Amazonas will be presented April 20 - May 5, 2024 at the California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San José.

Free community concerts with excerpts from Florencia en el Amazonas will be offered:

5:00pm, Friday, March 22, Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San José

3:30pm, Sunday, March 24, Biblioteca Latinoamericana Library, 921 S 1st St, San José

3:30pm, Sunday, April 7, East San José Carnegie Library, 1102 E Santa Clara St, San José

In addition, the public is welcome to join these free events at the California Theatre:

South First Friday, 5:30pm, April 5, California Theatre, 345 South First St., San José

Opera San José will open the doors of the historic California Theatre for art lovers during Downtown San Jose SoFA District’s evening art walk South First Friday, offering free music and activities, including performances from Florencia en el Amazonas. In celebration of the first Spanish language operaperformed on Opera San José’s mainstage, the festivities will include Folklórico dancers, a Mariachi band, delicious empanadas from Casa Guzmania,refreshing agua fresca drinks provided by Lucy’s Mexican Grill, and activities such as butterfly origami crafts and face painting from Hey Balloon Lady & Party People, offering fun for operagoers of all ages.

Panel Discussion, 3:00pm, Thursday, April 25, California Theatre, 345 South First St., San José

Opera San José will host a panel of performers, artists, and others to discuss the background of this magical realism production.

In addition to this community events, Opera San José will host a “Classically Curious” night for Florencia en el Amazonas, Friday, April 26, bringing together people ages 21-40 who have a passion for deepening their involvement with opera. This young professionals program was created to introduce new audiences to opera, offering access to discounted tickets, exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities, and other social and community events that connect young adult opera lovers. More information can be found at go.operasj.org/ClassicallyCurious.