One Found Sound Will Host a Digital Watch Party on Facebook May 15

One Found Sound has announced a digital watch party taking place on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 5:30pm PST on Facebook and YouTube.

One Found Sound is a conductorless, collaborative, chamber orchestra on a mission to break down the barriers of the classical music stigma; to bring it back to its glory days of boisterous audiences and the thrill of discovering something new with each note. Deconstructing the typical hierarchical structure of the classic orchestral model, the artistic vision of One Found Sound is placed collaboratively in the hands of its members.

The event is free of charge. For more information, or to view the event, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/230504174903562/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You