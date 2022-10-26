Off Broadway's Sold Out THE SINGING WINDMILLS Goes Out West For 2 Shows Only

After two successful Sold-Out Off Broadway runs in New York City, "The Singing Windmills" is coming to San Francisco!

Written by Roman Freud and directed by Gera Sandler, "The Singing Windmills" explores the story of the life and work of the legendary Solomon Mikhoels - a Soviet Jewish actor, artistic director of the Moscow State Jewish Theater, and chairman of the Jewish Anti-Fascist Committee.

The production attempts to make sense of and restore the lives and art of legendary heroes, whose breath was cut short and whose legacy was erased. This play ponders eternal questions, the fate of an artist, the secrets behind inspiration and the price which one is willing to pay for it.

For more information visit: www.thesingingwindmills.com

The play is performed in Russian with English subtitles.

PM Theater troupe consists of the most sought-after, professionally trained New York-based Russian-speaking actors from Ukraine, Russia, and Israel. Driven by a common goal of bringing quality live theater back to NYC stages and creating a meaningful and honest dialogue with the audience, PM Theater is eager to introduce its new work to the masses with such a riveting and important piece as "The Singing Windmills."

"The Singing Windmills" San Francisco tour is produced by Sergey Nagorny and Anna Bredikhina. The play stars Dima Koan, Anya Zicer, Alex Notkin, Margarita Merkurieva, Gala Orlovsky, Andrei Kouznetsov, Yelena Shmulenson, Roman Freud, Tatyana Kot, and Sergey Nagorny.