OVERLOOKED LATINAS Comes to Theatre Rhinoceros This Month

Performances run Sept 21 - Oct 1, 2023.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

Just in time to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month, Theatre Rhinoceros has announced the return of performer Tina D’Elia and her skillfully crafted cast of Latinx characters in Overlooked Latinas, the first show of their 2023-24 Season. 

In this spiritual sequel to last season’s hit The Rita Hayworth of this Generation, butch dyke Angel thinks she’s having one of the best days of her life. She’s gaining buy-in from an NBC producer for her new show, which will highlight legendary Latinx movie stars during the McCarthy era. But a mysterious femme-fatale steps into the scene, threatening to create chaos with Angel’s wife and Angel’s life.  

 Tina D’Elia is sure to delight audiences again with her precisely rhythmic and musical storytelling, lovable character personalities, and a fierce underlying hope as she brings Latinx queer stories to light and life.

Overlooked Latinas was presented as a special virtual performance by Theatre Rhinoceros during theatre shutdowns in 2020, making this production all the more special as a triumphant return for live audiences.




