New York's Sexiest AIDS Benefit Show Comes To San Francisco

On Sun. June 16, 2919 (Father's Day) The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) presents Broadway Bares San Francisco Strips IV - COMIC STRIPS. This fourth annual benefit is a Burlesque-style strip show with a modern twist. We have the best talent from the Bay Area donating their time to perform for a great cause! This "annual striptease spectacular" began in NYC as a way to raise money for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the USA. All proceeds benefit The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation - REAF and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Watch your favorite comic book characters come to life and lose their clothes as they battle their evil foes in a series of dances designed to tease and titillate.

Special guest performers include:

Jai Rodriguez - Broadway / TV star; Bruce Vilanch - Broadway/TV Star, comedian;

Cassandra Cass - Reality TV star; and Leanne Borghesi - Cabaret, Performance star.

Broadway Bares San Francisco Strips IV - COMIC STRIPS is a one night only event on

Sun. June 16, 2019 at 8:00 pm (doors at 7:00 pm) at the DNA Lounge 375 11th Street (Harrison St.) in SF 94103. For more info - call 415-273-1620.

For tickets ($45 - $100): https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/06-16.html



Tickets range from $45 gen. admission (standing) to $100 Premium, upstairs seated. VIP Balcony and Voyeur Standing (in front of the stage) include the after-party with the cast in the upstairs lounge post show with complimentary Ketel One cocktails and tasty treats!

Tickets are available online at https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/06-16.html

"Broadway Bares" is a good old-fashioned Burlesque-style strip show featuring dozens of hot dancers stripping to raise money for HIV and AIDS services. Our 2019 edition, "COMIC STRIPS" will feature many favorite comic book characters battling their foe and losing their clothes in a series of specially choreographed dances. Special guests appearing in this 2019 edition include Broadway / TV star Jai Rodriguez, Broadway/TV star, comedian Bruce Vilanch, reality TV star Cassandra Cass, and cabaret/performance star Leanne Borghesi. Funds raised will support local HIV services through REAF and nationally through Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

This year's team is led by choreographic director Damien Beard, artistic director Leanne Borghesi and production director Emily Schreck

"Broadway Bares," a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, was conceived and produced by Jerry Mitchell (Tony Award-winning director and choreographer), has been an annual AIDS fundraising event in NYC for 28 years raising over one million dollars annually. Jerry, a Broadway dancer at the time and a strong supporter of Broadway Cares, began to raise funds for Broadway Cares by getting his dancer friends together to put on a strip show in a local gay bar as a fundraising event. His modest efforts have grown dramatically and now "Broadway Bares" is one of the largest annual fundraisers in NYC.

The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) created a West Coast version in SF collaborating with Broadway Bares NY. In 2016, "Broadway Bares SF: Tech Tails" debuted at Club Fugazi, home of Beach Blanket Babylon, featuring over 50 singers & dancer/strippers and that was followed by "Broadway Bares SF; ManuSTRIPT: Literary Tales with Happy Endings" at DNA Lounge in 2017 followed by "Broadway Bares/SF Strips III: Cocktails" in 2018. This collaboration was spearheaded by former Broadway Bares dancer Deb Leamy who moved to SF from NYC in 2014 and who conceived the idea of creating a West Coast version of this unique benefit show. Deb teamed up with REAF's event producers, Ken Henderson and Joe Seiler, to create the San Francisco version focused on a tongue-in-cheek series of theme-based dances where one or more of our dancers strip or get stripped by the end. This year's team is led by choreographic director Damien Beard, artistic director Leanne Borghesi and production director Emily Schreck.





